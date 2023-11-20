Onto Innovation (ONTO): Assessing the Discrepancy Between Market Price and Intrinsic Value

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO, Financial) has recently experienced a notable daily gain of 10.14%, alongside a three-month gain of 19.76%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.51, investors may wonder if the current stock price accurately reflects the company's true value. The critical question we address is whether Onto Innovation is significantly overvalued. By diving into a valuation analysis, we aim to provide a clear answer and encourage readers to explore the following in-depth assessment.

Company Overview

Onto Innovation Inc is a prominent player in the design, development, and manufacturing of high-performance metrology and inspection systems for microelectronics device manufacturers. The company, with its robust presence in the United States, Asia, and Europe, particularly in China and South Korea, operates within a single segment. A stark contrast is observed when comparing Onto Innovation's stock price to the GF Value. This comparison sets the stage for an insightful evaluation of the company's valuation, combining financial metrics with critical company information.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. If a stock's price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, suggesting a potential decline in future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value Line could indicate a stock poised for higher returns.

Onto Innovation (ONTO, Financial) is currently deemed significantly overvalued, according to the GuruFocus Value calculation. With a market cap of $6.70 billion and a stock price of $135.55 per share, the company's valuation exceeds the GF Value of $82.35, suggesting a cautious outlook for long-term investors.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid permanent capital loss. Onto Innovation's impressive cash-to-debt ratio, which surpasses 99.78% of its peers in the Semiconductors industry, underscores its strong financial position. This strength is further affirmed by GuruFocus with a high rating of 8 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Onto Innovation's consistent profitability over the past decade and its superior operating margin of 17.53% reflect a strong competitive stance within the Semiconductors industry. The company's profitability rank, also rated 8 out of 10 by GuruFocus, demonstrates its robust financial health.

Growth is a pivotal indicator of a company's value creation potential. Onto Innovation's impressive 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 25.6% and EBITDA growth rate of 151.9% showcase its dynamic expansion and promising future.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into a company's efficiency in generating cash flow relative to its capital investments. Onto Innovation's ROIC of 12.57 is currently lower than its WACC of 15.1, indicating potential concerns over profitability and value creation.

Conclusion

In summary, despite Onto Innovation's (ONTO, Financial) strong financial condition and profitability, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued when compared to its intrinsic value. With growth rates surpassing those of many competitors in the Semiconductors industry, the company presents an interesting case for investors. For a more comprehensive look at Onto Innovation's financials, click here to view the 30-Year Financials.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure





Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
