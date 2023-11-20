Unveiling FormFactor (FORM)'s Market Valuation: Is It Justified?

A Comprehensive Guide to FormFactor's Intrinsic Value

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial) has recently shown a daily gain of 9.91% and a 3-month gain of 13.58%, yet it reports a Loss Per Share of $0.09. This presents investors with a critical question: is FormFactor modestly overvalued? To address this, we'll delve into a detailed valuation analysis of FormFactor, examining whether its current market price reflects its true worth. Read on for an insightful exploration of FormFactor's financial health, growth prospects, and intrinsic value.

Company Overview

FormFactor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor probe card products, operating predominantly within its Probe Cards Segment. With the company's stock price at $37.72 and a market cap of $2.90 billion, a comparison to the GF Value—an estimate of fair value—suggests that FormFactor might be trading at a premium. This introduction sets the stage for a deeper evaluation of FormFactor's valuation, merging financial analysis with key business insights.

1724073834954420224.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure indicating the intrinsic value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past performance, and projected future business outcomes. If FormFactor's stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, implying a potentially lower future return. Conversely, a price below the GF Value Line suggests a stock with a higher potential return. At $37.72 per share, FormFactor's GF Value indicates the stock might be modestly overvalued.

Given this valuation, we might expect the long-term return on FormFactor stock to lag behind its business growth, indicating a cautious outlook for investors.

1724073813970317312.png

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid permanent capital loss. FormFactor's cash-to-debt ratio of 5.12 places it favorably within the Semiconductors industry, earning a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. This suggests a solid balance sheet that could weather financial storms.

1724073858895507456.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

A company's profitability is a key indicator of its investment safety. FormFactor has been profitable for 6 out of the past 10 years. Despite a recent Loss Per Share of $0.09 and an operating margin of -2.21%, it maintains a fair profitability rank of 6 out of 10. When considering growth, FormFactor's average annual revenue growth of 7.8% is moderate, yet its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is in the lower quartile compared to industry peers.

Evaluating ROIC vs. WACC

The comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers insight into FormFactor's value creation. With a ROIC of -1.81 and a WACC of 11.42 over the past year, there's an indication that the company may not be generating adequate cash flow relative to the capital invested.

1724073876872294400.png

Conclusion

In summary, FormFactor (FORM, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company boasts a strong financial condition and fair profitability, but its growth and value creation metrics suggest caution. For a more detailed look at FormFactor's financials, investors can review its 30-Year Financials here.

To uncover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.