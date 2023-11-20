Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Advances in Commercial Readiness

Key Developments Include BLA Submission for RDEB Treatment and Strengthened Financial Position

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) completed its first-ever U.S. BLA submission for pz-cel in RDEB.
  • The company raised $25 million to support potential U.S. commercial launch preparations for pz-cel.
  • Financial reserves are estimated to fund operations into Q4 2024, with a strengthened balance sheet.
  • Net loss for Q3 2023 was $11.8 million, with a loss per common share of $0.48.
Article's Main Image

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO, Financial) released its 8-K filing on November 13, 2023, detailing the company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and providing updates on corporate developments. The company has made significant strides in transitioning from a late-stage clinical development company to one poised for commercial opportunities, particularly with its lead clinical program, pz-cel, for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

Commercial Progress and Financial Highlights

In the third quarter, Abeona submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA for pz-cel, marking a critical step towards potential approval. The FDA's decision on priority review and acceptance of the BLA is anticipated by late November 2023. If granted Priority Review, approval could come as early as the second quarter of 2024. To support the potential launch, Abeona raised $25 million through a registered direct offering and initiated commercial readiness activities, including engaging with EB treatment sites and payers.

Financial Performance

Abeona's financial reserves, including cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments, totaled $54.1 million as of September 30, 2023. This represents an increase from $37.1 million as of June 30, 2023, and is expected to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2024. Research and development expenses for Q3 2023 were $7.1 million, up from $5.5 million in the same period of 2022. General and administrative expenses also saw an increase to $4.2 million from $3.9 million year-over-year. The net loss attributable to common shareholders for the quarter was $11.8 million, or a loss of $0.48 per common share, compared to a net loss of $6.4 million, or $1.00 loss per common share, in Q3 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

Abeona Therapeutics hosted a conference call and webcast on the same day as the filing to discuss the financial results and developments. The webcast is available on the Investors & Media section of Abeona’s website and will be archived for 30 days following the call.

Looking Ahead

The company's focus remains on the potential approval and launch of pz-cel, while also advancing its portfolio of cell and gene therapies for serious diseases. Abeona continues to evaluate its novel AAV capsids for a variety of diseases and maintains a fully integrated cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility capable of supporting clinical and potential commercial production.

For detailed financial tables and further information, readers are encouraged to view the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Abeona Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.