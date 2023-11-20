Mohnish Pabrai Bolsters Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.07%

Insights from the Value Investing Maven's Latest 13F Filing

Renowned for his value investing acumen, Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio), Managing Partner of Pabrai Investment Funds, has revealed his latest investment maneuvers in the third quarter of 2023. Pabrai, who has a penchant for smaller, undervalued companies, maintains a concentrated portfolio that reflects his strategic bets in select markets. Despite shifting a significant portion of his investments to international markets, his U.S.-based portfolio, though smaller, offers a glimpse into his current investment focus.

1724170973369921536.png

New Additions to the Portfolio

Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent 13F filing indicates a strategic addition to his portfolio:

  • Arch Resources Inc (ARCH, Financial) emerged as a notable new buy with 78,238 shares, constituting 7.87% of the portfolio and valued at $13.35 million.

Significant Position Increases

The third quarter also saw Pabrai increasing his stakes in two key holdings:

  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR, Financial) saw an additional 78,861 shares, bringing the total to 441,510 shares. This move marks a 21.75% increase in share count and a substantial 12.07% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $114.67 million.
  • CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX, Financial) also experienced a significant boost with an additional 193,096 shares, resulting in a total of 396,570 shares. This adjustment signifies a 94.9% increase in share count, with a total value of $41.60 million.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is composed of three stocks, with top holdings being 67.6% in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR), 24.53% in CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX), and 7.87% in Arch Resources Inc (ARCH, Financial). The investments are heavily concentrated in the Basic Materials and Energy sectors, reflecting Pabrai's strategic focus on these industries.

1724171029154164736.png

1724171048456351744.png

