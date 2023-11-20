Insight into Baillie Gifford Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest 13F Filings and Investment Strategy

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), a century-old investment management partnership, is renowned for its commitment to long-term, bottom-up investing and fundamental analysis. The firm's recent 13F filing for Q3 2023 reveals strategic adjustments in its portfolio, reflecting its focus on identifying companies with sustainable growth potential. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment approach, emphasizing professional excellence and client interests, has attracted a diverse international clientele, from pension funds to financial institutions across the globe.

New Additions to Baillie Gifford Trades, Portfolio)'s Portfolio

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 8 new stocks in the third quarter of 2023. Noteworthy additions include:

Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX, Financial), purchasing 1,187,920 shares, which now comprise 0.18% of the portfolio, valued at $202.43 million.

ODDITY Tech Ltd (ODD, Financial), with 5,559,817 shares, making up about 0.14% of the portfolio, totaling $157.62 million.

Fabrinet (FN, Financial), acquiring 194,416 shares, accounting for 0.03% of the portfolio, with a value of $32.39 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Holdings

The firm also raised its stakes in 52 stocks, with the most significant increases being:

PDD Holdings Inc (PDD, Financial), adding 4,501,126 shares, bringing the total to 35,668,170 shares. This represents a 14.44% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.4%, and valued at $3.49 billion.

HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB, Financial), with an additional 6,191,548 shares, now totaling 9,560,478 shares. This adjustment marks a 183.78% increase in share count, with a value of $564.16 million.

Complete Exits from Certain Holdings

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) exited 16 positions entirely in Q3 2023, including:

Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU, Financial), selling all 1,113,861 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.04%.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY, Financial), liquidating 463,945 shares, affecting the portfolio by -0.02%.

Notable Reductions in Key Positions

The firm reduced its position in 197 stocks, with significant changes in:

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), cutting 1,798,975 shares, leading to an 11.55% decrease in shares and a -0.65% portfolio impact. The stock traded at an average price of $448.03 during the quarter, returning 20.18% over the past 3 months and 236.08% year-to-date.

Illumina Inc (ILMN, Financial), reducing by 3,503,014 shares, resulting in a 25.07% share count reduction and a -0.56% portfolio impact. The stock's average trading price was $169.02 for the quarter, with a -48.49% return over the past 3 months and -54.02% year-to-date.

Overview of Baillie Gifford Trades, Portfolio)'s Q3 2023 Portfolio

As of the third quarter of 2023, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consists of 289 stocks. The top holdings include 6.98% in MercadoLibre Inc (MELI, Financial), 5.47% in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), 5.09% in Tesla Inc (TSLA, Financial), 4.79% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), and 4.3% in Moderna Inc (MRNA, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated across 11 industries, showcasing the firm's diverse market engagement.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.