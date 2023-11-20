Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Highlights Trimble Inc as a New Addition in Q3 2023

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into the Investment Moves of Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)'s Firm with a Focus on Sustainable Development

Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment firm, Generation Investment Management, has released its 13F report for the third quarter of 2023, revealing strategic moves that underscore the firm's commitment to sustainability and long-term value creation. Co-founded by the former Vice President of the United States and David Blood in 2004, the London-based firm integrates sustainability research into its investment decisions, catering to a diverse clientele that includes pension plans and charitable organizations. With a global reach and a team fluent in over 25 languages, Generation Investment Management is at the forefront of addressing key global challenges through its investment strategy.

1724171531845693440.png

New Portfolio Addition

Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm has made a notable new investment in the third quarter of 2023:

  • Trimble Inc (TRMB, Financial) stands out as a significant addition with 6,474,410 shares, representing 1.84% of the portfolio and a total value of $348.71 million.

Key Position Increases

Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm has also bolstered its stakes in several companies:

  • Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) saw an additional 242,896 shares, bringing the total to 5,380,798 shares. This represents a 4.73% increase in share count and a 0.4% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $1.69 billion.
  • Waters Corp (WAT, Financial) experienced a 14.37% increase in share count with an additional 209,585 shares, bringing the total to 1,668,414 shares, valued at $457.49 million.

Complete Exits

During the same period, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm exited positions in two companies:

  • PTC Inc (PTC, Financial) was sold off completely, with 466,012 shares liquidated, impacting the portfolio by -0.32%.
  • Proterra Inc (PTRAQ, Financial) also saw a complete exit with 5,183,736 shares sold, resulting in a -0.03% portfolio impact.

Significant Position Reductions

Noteworthy reductions were made in several holdings:

  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) was reduced by 1,231,518 shares, a -48.06% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.52%. The stock traded at an average price of $236.67 during the quarter and has seen a 17.55% return over the past three months and an 83.62% year-to-date return.
  • Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial) saw a reduction of 766,235 shares, a -14.77% decrease, with a -0.72% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $184.4 during the quarter, with a -6.04% return over the past three months and a 5.94% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 44 stocks, with top holdings including 8.94% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 8.91% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), 6.11% in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial), 4.75% in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC, Financial), and 4.43% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated across seven industries: Technology, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclical, Industrials, Real Estate, Financial Services, and Communication Services.

1724171562011127808.png

1724171580407345152.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.