TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Reports Increased Revenue and Bitcoin Mining in Q3 2023

Quarterly Earnings Highlight Strong Operational Execution and Financial Growth

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Q3 2023 revenue rose by 22.6% to $19.0 million compared to Q2 2023.
  • Self-mined 994 Bitcoin, marking a 9.5% increase over the previous quarter.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $9.0 million, up 18.5% from Q2 2023.
  • Significant hashrate capacity expansion to 5.5 EH/s, a 267% increase year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On November 13, 2023, TeraWulf Inc (WULF, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a robust third quarter with marked improvements in revenue, Bitcoin mining output, and adjusted EBITDA. The company, which operates environmentally clean Bitcoin mining facilities in the United States, has shown a strong operational performance despite the seasonally challenging summer months.

Financial Performance Overview

TeraWulf Inc (WULF, Financial) reported a significant increase in revenue to $19.0 million in Q3 2023, up 22.6% from $15.5 million in Q2 2023. The company's gross profit also saw an uptick to $10.7 million in Q3 from $10.3 million in the previous quarter. However, the gross profit margin experienced a decline from 66.9% in Q2 to 56.4% in Q3, primarily due to increased energy costs and a rise in Bitcoin network difficulty.

The company's non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA improved by 18.5%, reaching $9.0 million in Q3 2023 compared to $7.6 million in Q2 2023. This increase reflects the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Operational Highlights

During the third quarter, TeraWulf Inc (WULF, Financial) self-mined 994 Bitcoin, a 9.5% increase over the 908 Bitcoin mined in Q2 2023. The total installed hashrate capacity reached 5.5 EH/s as of September 30, 2023, representing a significant year-over-year increase of 267%. The company's operational miner fleet consisted of approximately 50,000 of the latest generation miners across its two facilities.

CEO Paul Prager commented on the company's achievements, stating,

We continue to execute our stated goals, delivering strong results in Q3 2023."
He also highlighted the strategic location of their facilities, which contributed to the strong operational results.

COO Nazar Khan provided insights into the company's growth strategy, emphasizing the advancement of construction at the Lake Mariner facility and the planned energization of Building 3 with S19j XP miners.

Financial Statements Summary

The consolidated balance sheets as of September 30, 2023, showed total assets of $311.8 million, with current assets totaling $13.0 million. The company's total liabilities stood at $157.9 million, with current liabilities accounting for $108.5 million.

The consolidated statements of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2023, reported a net loss of $19.1 million, with a loss per common share of $0.09. The company's operating loss for the quarter was $9.7 million, influenced by interest expenses and other operational costs.

The consolidated statements of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, indicated net cash used in operating activities of $6.6 million, with net cash used in investing activities totaling $53.8 million. Financing activities provided a net cash inflow of $58.7 million.

Looking Ahead

TeraWulf Inc (WULF, Financial) is poised for continued growth with the expansion of its Lake Mariner facility and the strategic partnership with BITMAIN. The company's focus on capital-efficient infrastructure development and its commitment to zero-carbon energy sources align with its ESG goals and position it favorably for future opportunities in the Bitcoin mining industry.

For detailed financial information and the full earnings report, readers can access TeraWulf Inc (WULF, Financial)'s 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TeraWulf Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.