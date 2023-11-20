AECOM (ACM) Reports Robust Fiscal 2023 Results with Record Backlog

Adjusted EPS Growth and Strong Cash Flow Highlight Year-End Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • AECOM (ACM) announces a 12% year-over-year revenue increase in Q4 and a 9% increase for the full fiscal year 2023.
  • Adjusted EPS for Q4 shows a 22% increase, with a 9% increase for the full year.
  • Record design backlog at $21.4 billion, indicating strong future growth potential.
  • Company leadership expresses confidence in fiscal 2024 with expected 20% adjusted EPS growth.
Article's Main Image

On November 13, 2023, AECOM (ACM, Financial) released its 8-K filing, disclosing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023. The company, a global leader in infrastructure consulting, reported a significant increase in revenue and earnings, underpinned by a record design backlog that bodes well for sustained growth.

Fiscal 2023 Performance Overview

AECOM (ACM, Financial) reported a 12% increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $3.84 billion and a 9% increase for the full year to $14.38 billion. Net Service Revenue (NSR) also saw an 8% increase for both the quarter and the full year, reaching $1.73 billion and $6.70 billion, respectively. Despite a reported decrease in operating income, adjusted operating income showed a 15% increase in Q4 and a 12% increase for the full year, reflecting the company's strong underlying performance.

Financial Highlights and Commentary

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 grew by 22% to $1.01, and by 9% to $3.71 for the full year. The company's design backlog increased by 12% to a record $21.4 billion, indicating a robust pipeline for future growth. CEO Troy Rudd highlighted the company's success, stating,

We have focused our capital and technical expertise on the fastest-growing markets around the globe, which has resulted in a record win rate on the highest-returning opportunities."
President Lara Poloni emphasized AECOM's competitive position,
The secular megatrends of global investments in infrastructure, sustainability, resilience, and the energy transition are converging to create an undeniable growth cycle and we are well positioned to lead."

Segment and Regional Performance

The Americas segment reported a 12% increase in Q4 revenue to $2.9 billion, with full-year revenue up 10% to $11.0 billion. The International segment also saw a 12% increase in Q4 revenue to $905 million and a 6% increase for the full year to $3.4 billion. Both segments reported significant growth in operating income and adjusted operating margins, reflecting efficiency and profitability improvements.

Capital Allocation and Shareholder Returns

AECOM (ACM, Financial) continued its shareholder-friendly capital allocation, returning $2 billion to stockholders since 2020 through share repurchases and dividends. The company's CFO, Gaurav Kapoor, expressed confidence in the company's financial strategy,

Our consistently strong financial performance is a testament to the inherent attributes of our Professional Services business, including high-returning, lower risk consulting activities for well-funded clients, that result in consistently strong cash flow."
The company also announced an increased repurchase authorization and increased quarterly dividend.

Looking Ahead to Fiscal 2024

With a strong end to fiscal 2023, AECOM (ACM, Financial) is well-positioned for the upcoming year. The company has provided fiscal 2024 guidance that includes an expected 20% growth in adjusted EPS, reflecting confidence in its strategic direction and market opportunities.

For a more detailed analysis of AECOM's financial results, including income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Value investors seeking to capitalize on infrastructure growth may find AECOM (ACM, Financial)'s strong performance and future guidance compelling reasons to consider the company as a potential addition to their portfolios.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AECOM for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.