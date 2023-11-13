Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) Reports Mixed Q3 Results Amid Strategic Shifts

Revenue Declines as Company Focuses on Asset Acquisitions and Capital Allocation

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) reported a decrease in consolidated revenue to $10.1 million for Q3 2023 compared to $15.9 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company recorded $12.2 million in net realized and unrealized gains for the quarter.
  • ACTG announced significant strategic moves, including an agreement to sell shares of Arix Bioscience PLC and the acquisition of a majority stake in Benchmark Energy II LLC.
  • The Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program with no time limit, authorizing up to $20 million in common stock purchases.
Article's Main Image

On November 13, 2023, Acacia Research Corp (ACTG, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company experienced a decline in revenue, reporting $10.1 million compared to $15.9 million in the same period last year. Despite this, ACTG saw a net income of $1.6 million, or a net loss of $0.03 per diluted share, which is a significant shift from the net income of $28.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter of the previous year.

Financial Performance and Strategic Highlights

ACTG's third-quarter performance reflected a strategic pivot, with key business highlights indicating a shift towards asset acquisitions and capital allocation. The company's intellectual property operations generated $1.8 million in revenue, a decrease from $6.3 million in the same quarter last year. Industrial operations, primarily through Printronix, contributed $8.3 million in revenue, down from $9.6 million in Q3 2022.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $13.9 million from $15.0 million in the prior year's quarter, attributed to reduced personnel and compensation costs. The operating loss widened to $15.4 million from $11.4 million year-over-year, primarily due to the revenue decline.

However, the company's balance sheet strengthened, with cash, cash equivalents, and equity investments measured at fair value totaling $409.2 million, up from $349.4 million at the end of 2022. Total indebtedness was reduced to zero following the conversion of the Senior Secured Notes issued to Starboard, and the company's book value increased to $503.6 million, or $5.04 per share.

Strategic Transactions and Future Outlook

ACTG's interim CEO, Martin D. McNulty, Jr., expressed confidence in the company's value-creation strategy, highlighting the acquisition of a majority stake in Benchmark Energy II LLC and the planned sale of shares in Arix Bioscience PLC. These moves are expected to bolster the company's capital position and support future growth through acquisitions.

In the last few weeks, our value-creation strategy has accelerated. We established a platform, in collaboration with accomplished executives we have worked with in the past, to acquire producing, cash generating oil and gas assets at what we believe will be favorable valuations. Acacia and our new partners are already evaluating potential asset acquisitions to take advantage of this new structure.

Looking ahead, McNulty anticipates 2024 to be a year of tangible progress, with a growing pipeline of acquisition targets. The company's strategic focus on acquiring and operating attractive businesses across various sectors, including industrial, healthcare, energy, and mature technology, is central to its long-term growth plan.

Investor Relations and Conference Call

ACTG will host a conference call to discuss the third-quarter results and provide further insights into its strategic initiatives. Investors and interested parties can access the call details and webcast on the company's website.

For more detailed information about Acacia Research Corp's financials, strategic moves, and future plans, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Acacia Research Corp (ACTG, Financial) continues to navigate the complex landscape of intellectual property and industrial operations, adapting its strategies to maximize shareholder value. As the company embarks on new ventures and capitalizes on strategic opportunities, investors will be watching closely to see how these initiatives translate into financial performance in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Acacia Research Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.