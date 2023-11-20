David Abrams Cuts Ties with TransDigm Group, Impacting Portfolio by -8.04%

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insights from Abrams Capital Management's Latest 13F Filing

David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio), the seasoned investor behind Abrams Capital Management, has revealed his latest investment maneuvers in the third quarter of 2023. With a reputation built on a decade-long tenure with Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) at Baupost and a successful track record since founding his own firm in 1999, Abrams is known for his value-oriented investment philosophy. His Boston-based firm prides itself on an "opportunistic" strategy, focusing on long-term investments in a select number of holdings that span various asset classes, including stocks, debt, and distressed securities.

1724186076588863488.png

Key Position Increases

During the third quarter, Abrams Capital Management bolstered its position in one particular stock:

  • Lithia Motors Inc (LAD, Financial) saw an addition of 40,120 shares, bringing the total to 2,391,188 shares. This move signifies a notable 1.71% increase in share count and a 0.39% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $706,189,550.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Abrams made decisive exits from two holdings in the third quarter:

  • TransDigm Group Inc (TDG, Financial): The complete sale of 312,747 shares had a significant -8.04% impact on the portfolio.
  • Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP, Financial): The liquidation of 890,993 shares resulted in a -2.64% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

There were also reductions in existing positions:

  • Abrams trimmed his stake in Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) by 209,652 shares, marking an -18.42% decrease in shares and a -1.73% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $301.3 during the quarter, with a 9.13% return over the past three months and a 173.55% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 15 stocks. The top holdings were 23.33% in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD, Financial), 16.03% in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG, Financial), 10.04% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), 9.21% in Meta Platforms Inc (META), and 8.27% in Energy Transfer LP (ET, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated across seven industries: Consumer Cyclical, Communication Services, Energy, Industrials, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Technology.

1724186111598718976.png

1724186132838674432.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.