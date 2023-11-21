Is VF (VFC) Too Good to Be True? A Comprehensive Analysis of a Potential Value Trap

Unveiling the Hidden Risks Behind VF Corp's Attractive Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is VF Corp (VFC, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at $14.15, recorded a loss of 5.03% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 30.11%. The stock's fair valuation is $48.27, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on historical multiples such as PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. Ideally, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

1724193862504738816.png

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with VF should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 1.46. These indicators suggest that VF, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Decoding Financial Health Scores

The Piotroski F-score is a tool used to assess the strength of a company's financial health. It is based on nine criteria that include profitability, leverage/liquidity/source of funds, and operating efficiency. VF's current Piotroski F-Score indicates potential red flags for investors. The Altman Z-Score predicts the probability of company bankruptcy within two years. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, which is concerning for VF (VFC, Financial).

VF Corp: A Snapshot

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. With a rich history dating back to 1899, VF boasts a portfolio that includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Supreme, and Dickies. The company operates globally, marketing its products through various channels. Despite its esteemed brand portfolio and global reach, VF's current stock price juxtaposed against the GF Value raises questions about its true investment potential.

1724193883014885376.png

Breaking Down VF's Low Altman Z-Score

A dissection of VF's Altman Z-score reveals a concerning downward trend in its Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio, with figures from 2021: 0.04, 2022: -0.01, to 2023: -0.04. This decline points to VF's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt, which negatively impacts its Z-Score.

When examining VF's operational efficiency, the asset turnover ratio has shown a recent decline after an initial increase, with figures from 2021: 0.81, 2022: 0.87, to 2023: 0.82. A drop in this ratio indicates reduced operational efficiency, potentially due to underutilization of assets or decreased market demand. This shift requires VF to reassess its operational strategies to optimize asset usage and boost sales.

Conclusion: The Value Trap Dilemma

Despite an attractive price point and a strong brand portfolio, VF (VFC, Financial) exhibits signs of financial distress and operational inefficiencies that could classify it as a value trap. The low Altman Z-score, coupled with a declining asset turnover ratio and Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio, suggests an underlying vulnerability that investors should heed. As VF's stock price lingers significantly below its GF Value, it's crucial for investors to weigh the potential for higher returns against the risk of financial instability.

For investors seeking robust financial health in their stock picks, GuruFocus Premium members have exclusive access to tools that screen for high Piotroski F-scores and Altman Z-Scores. Explore these resources to navigate the complex landscape of value investing:

Is VF (VFC, Financial) a diamond in the rough, or a mirage for value seekers? The data suggests caution. Before taking a position, investors must diligently peel back the layers of VF's financial narrative to ensure they're not caught in a value trap.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.