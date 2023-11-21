Is Celsius Holdings (CELH) a Smart Investment or a Value Trap? An In-Depth Exploration

Unveiling the True Worth of Celsius Holdings Amid Market Fluctuations

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors are always on the lookout for stocks that are undervalued relative to their intrinsic worth. One such stock capturing attention is Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial). Currently priced at $162.42, the stock has experienced a daily loss of 5.84% and a 3-month decrease of 7.22%. Despite these declines, the stock's GF Value is estimated at a much higher $242.37, suggesting that it might be trading below its fair valuation.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business estimates. The GF Value Line visualizes this fair value, providing investors with a benchmark for the stock's potential price trajectory. While a stock price significantly above the GF Value Line suggests overvaluation, a price well below indicates a potentially higher future return.

1724194348159004672.png

However, the story doesn't end with attractive valuations. A deeper dive into Celsius Holdings's financial health reveals concerning risk factors. The company's low Beneish M-Score of -1.41, exceeding the -1.6 threshold, hints at possible earnings manipulation. These red flags suggest that Celsius Holdings, despite its apparent undervaluation, may be a potential value trap, emphasizing the need for meticulous due diligence.

Financial Indicators and Risk Assessment

The Beneish M-Score is a mathematical model that uses eight financial ratios to evaluate the probability of earnings manipulation. Each ratio captures a different facet of a company's financial health, such as sales quality and expense management. For instance, a rising Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) can signal aggressive revenue recognition practices, which Celsius Holdings has demonstrated with an increasing DSO over the past three years (2021: 39.06; 2022: 42.57; 2023: 48.65).

The company's Gross Margin has also seen a contraction of 2.52% over the same period, potentially impacting profitability. Moreover, the significant 136.04% surge in Year-Over-Year (YoY) change in Revenue raises questions about the sustainability of such growth.

1724194405167984640.png

Another concern is the Total Accruals to Total Assets (TATA) ratio, which for Celsius Holdings stands at a positive 0.054. A high TATA ratio suggests that earnings may be inflated with accruals rather than supported by actual cash flow, indicating potentially aggressive income recognition practices.

Company Overview

Celsius Holdings Inc engages in the development and distribution of functional calorie-burning beverages. With a diverse product range and a distribution network that spans supermarkets, convenience stores, and e-commerce, the company has carved a niche in the health and wellness sector. Despite its market presence, the discrepancy between its stock price and the GF Value, along with financial ratios hinting at possible earnings manipulation, paints a complex picture for potential investors.

1724194366710411264.png

Conclusion: Navigating the Potential Value Trap

While Celsius Holdings (CELH, Financial) presents an intriguing case of a stock trading below its GF Value, the financial indicators discussed suggest caution. The combination of a declining gross margin, increasing DSO, and a positive TATA ratio, along with a Beneish M-Score indicating potential earnings manipulation, could mean that the stock is not the bargain it appears to be. In the complex landscape of investing, Celsius Holdings may exemplify a value trap, luring investors with the promise of undervaluation only to potentially underdeliver due to underlying financial concerns.

For investors seeking high-quality companies with the potential for above-average returns, the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener offers a curated list of more secure investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.