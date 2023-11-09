Durable Capital Partners LP Adjusts Stake in Duolingo Inc

On November 9, 2023, Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) made a notable adjustment to its investment portfolio by reducing its stake in Duolingo Inc (DUOL, Financial). The firm sold 177,000 shares of the language-learning platform, which resulted in a -4.74% change in their holdings. This transaction had a -0.31% impact on the firm's portfolio, with the trade executed at a price of $198 per share. Following the sale, Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s total share count in Duolingo Inc stands at 3,556,688, representing a significant 6.2% position in their portfolio and an 8.47% ownership of the traded company.

Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio), based at 5425 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite #802, Chevy Chase, MD, is a firm known for its investment philosophy that emphasizes long-term value creation. With a portfolio of 50 stocks, the firm has a strong focus on the technology and healthcare sectors. Among its top holdings are FirstService Corp (FSV, Financial), Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial), HubSpot Inc (HUBS, Financial), Roper Technologies Inc (ROP, Financial), and Duolingo Inc (DUOL, Financial), with an equity portfolio valued at $11.4 billion.

Introduction to Duolingo Inc

Duolingo Inc, with the stock symbol DUOL, is a leading technology company from the USA that specializes in language learning through its mobile platform. Since its IPO on July 28, 2021, the company has become the top-grossing education app on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Duolingo's innovative approach combines sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide an engaging learning experience. The company generates revenue through subscriptions, in-app advertising, and its proprietary Duolingo English Test. With a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, Duolingo Inc is a significant player in the software industry.

Financial Performance and Stock Metrics

Despite its innovative business model, Duolingo Inc's financial health is currently not reflected in a PE Percentage, indicating the company is not profitable at this time. The stock's performance metrics, however, tell a more positive story, with a Year-to-Date (YTD) Percent increase of 200.75% and a 50.86% rise since its IPO. The GF Score of Duolingo Inc stands at 22/100, suggesting potential challenges in future performance. The lack of GF Value data means the stock's valuation cannot be evaluated, leaving investors to rely on other financial metrics and market sentiment.

After the recent transaction, Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s holding in Duolingo Inc remains substantial, with the firm still owning over 3.5 million shares. This holding accounts for a significant 6.2% of their investment portfolio, indicating that Duolingo Inc plays a crucial role in Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment strategy. The firm's continued investment in Duolingo Inc reflects its confidence in the company's long-term growth potential despite the current lack of profitability.

Market Reaction and Stock Valuation

Since the trade, Duolingo Inc's stock price has experienced a 7.74% increase, trading at $213.32. The absence of GF Value data presents a challenge for investors attempting to assess the stock's fair valuation. However, the market's positive reaction to the stock post-trade suggests investor confidence in Duolingo's growth prospects.

Duolingo Inc's Growth and Profitability

Duolingo Inc's growth ranks are currently not available, and its profitability metrics are low, with a Profitability Rank of 1/10. However, the company has demonstrated impressive revenue growth over the past three years, with a 61.40% increase. Despite this, EBITDA and earnings growth have declined by 61.00% and 57.30%, respectively. These mixed signals highlight the importance of a nuanced approach when evaluating Duolingo's growth trajectory and profitability.

Technical Analysis and Momentum Indicators

Technical analysis of Duolingo Inc reveals high RSI figures, with a 14-day RSI of 77.10, indicating that the stock may be overbought. The Momentum Index rankings further support this, with a 6 - 1 Month Momentum Index of 18.88 and a 12 - 1 Month Momentum Index of 107.19. These indicators suggest that Duolingo Inc's stock has experienced significant recent momentum, which could influence investor decisions following Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent trade.

Transaction Analysis

Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Duolingo Inc has had a minimal impact on the firm's portfolio, given the stock's small trade impact of -0.31%. However, the firm's significant remaining stake in Duolingo Inc underscores its belief in the company's potential. With Duolingo's stock price on the rise post-transaction, the firm's strategy appears to be aligned with market sentiment, even as investors await clearer signals of Duolingo's long-term profitability and growth.

