Aramark (ARMK) Reports Robust Fiscal 2023 Results with Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth

Full Year Revenue Climbs 15%, Operating Income Surges 37%

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Fourth Quarter Revenue increased by 12% and Organic Revenue by 11%.
  • Full Year Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income rose by 37% and 34% respectively.
  • Adjusted EPS for the year marked a significant increase of 50%.
  • Strong Cash Flow and improved leverage ratio underscore financial health.
Article's Main Image

Aramark (ARMK, Financial) released its 8-K filing on November 14, 2023, detailing a year of substantial financial growth. The company's strategic initiatives and operational efficiency have led to impressive full-year and fourth-quarter results, with notable increases in revenue, operating income, and earnings per share (EPS).

Fiscal 2023 Performance Highlights

The year was marked by a 15% increase in revenue, reaching $18.9 billion, with organic revenue growth of 16%. This performance was attributed to net new business, pricing actions, and base business growth. Operating income saw a 37% increase to $863 million, while adjusted operating income (AOI) grew by 34% to $1.03 billion. The company's earnings per share (EPS) soared by 243% to $2.57, with adjusted EPS up by 50% to $1.70.

Fourth Quarter Financials

In the fourth quarter, Aramark (ARMK, Financial) reported a revenue increase of 12% to $4.9 billion, with organic revenue up by 11%. The Global Food and Support Services (FSS) segment saw a 12% increase, while Uniform Services grew by 5%. Operating income for the quarter jumped by 40% to $278 million, with AOI rising by 28% to $339 million.

Operational Efficiency and Strategic Milestones

CEO John Zillmer highlighted the company's "significant step forward in achieving our strategic and financial goals," praising the "hospitality, field-focused culture" for driving strong net new business and revenue growth. The year also saw the completion of the Uniform Services spin-off, now operating as "Vestis," which began trading independently on October 2, 2023.

Cash Flow and Leverage

Aramark (ARMK, Financial) reported strong cash flow, with net cash provided by operating activities totaling $766 million and free cash flow of $334 million. The company's leverage ratio improved by 1.4x, demonstrating a stronger financial position.

Looking Forward

Entering fiscal 2024, Aramark (ARMK, Financial) is confident in its sales pipeline and expects to continue its growth trajectory. The company anticipates organic revenue growth of 7% to 9%, AOI growth of 15% to 20%, and adjusted EPS growth of 25% to 35%. The leverage ratio is projected to be around 3.5x.

For a detailed review of Aramark (ARMK, Financial)'s financial performance, including income statements and balance sheets, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Investors and stakeholders can look forward to a conference call scheduled by the company to discuss these earnings and the outlook for the future. This call will provide further insights into Aramark (ARMK, Financial)'s strategies and expectations for continued financial success.

Aramark (ARMK, Financial) remains committed to delivering exceptional service across its global operations, as evidenced by its inclusion in several prestigious lists recognizing corporate responsibility and diversity. The company's focus on creating value for partners, communities, and the planet continues to be a driving force behind its financial achievements and outlook.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Aramark for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.