Alan Fournier Adjusts Holdings with Notable Moves in Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insight into the Investment Shifts of a Seasoned Value Investor

Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned investor with a background in technology sales and a history at prestigious firms like Appaloosa Management L.P., has made significant changes to his portfolio in the third quarter of 2023. Fournier, who transitioned his firm into a family office in 2018, is known for his unique investment strategy that combines growth and value investing with a long/short approach. His latest 13F filing reveals strategic adjustments, including increases in certain stocks and complete exits from others.

Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Investment Profile

Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment career spans over three decades, beginning at Sanford C. Bernstein in 1988. His tenure in technology system sales at Digital Equipment Corporation honed his analytical skills, which he later applied to the investment management industry. Fournier's investment philosophy is a tapestry woven from his experiences at Bernstein, Pneza Investment, and Appaloosa Management, focusing on a blend of growth and value investing, complemented by hedging, leverage, options trading, and short-selling. Despite never having taken a formal finance or accounting course, Fournier's success is a testament to his hands-on learning and strategic acumen.

1724427680226537472.png

Key Position Increases

During the third quarter, Fournier increased his stakes in two notable companies:

  • DISH Network Corp (DISH, Financial) saw an addition of 509,690 shares, bringing the total to 4,150,000 shares. This move represents a significant 14% increase in share count and a 1.08% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $24,319,000.
  • Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM, Financial) experienced an increase of 83,233 shares, resulting in a total of 1,600,000 shares. This adjustment signifies a 5.49% increase in share count, with a total value of $7,264,000.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Fournier also made the decision to completely exit four holdings in the third quarter:

  • Antero Midstream Corp (AM, Financial) was sold off entirely, with 290,000 shares liquidated, impacting the portfolio by -1.12%.
  • Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) also saw a complete exit, with all 56,836 shares sold, though the impact on the portfolio was negligible.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in five stocks, with Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial) being the most significant:

  • Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial) was reduced by 35,000 shares, leading to an -8.54% decrease in shares and a -1.4% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $129.36 during the quarter and has seen a return of 1.95% over the past three months and 49.71% year-to-date.
  • Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial) saw a reduction of 28,000 shares, resulting in a -7.45% decrease in shares and a -1.22% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $134 during the quarter, with a return of 3.02% over the past three months and 69.75% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 13 stocks. The top holdings included 17.73% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), 15.98% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), 14.71% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 12.79% in TransDigm Group Inc (TDG, Financial), and 8.78% in DISH Network Corp (DISH, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated in six industries: Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Technology, Industrials, Energy, and Basic Materials, reflecting Fournier's strategic focus and market outlook.

1724427718092713984.png

1724427737730445312.png

Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio)'s latest 13F filing offers a glimpse into the strategic mind of a value investor who has navigated the markets with a distinctive approach. His recent moves reflect a continuous search for value and growth, as well as a willingness to adapt to changing market conditions. Investors and followers of Fournier's investment style will be watching closely to see how these adjustments play out in the coming quarters.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.