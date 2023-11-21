Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd (HMY, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a current market capitalization of $2.93 billion, the stock is trading at $4.73, reflecting a 3.37% loss over the past week. However, looking at a broader timeframe, HMY has seen a significant 22.49% gain over the past three months. This change in stock price has shifted the company's valuation from being modestly undervalued with a past GF Value of $4.79 to now being fairly valued, with a current GF Value of $4.46.

Company Overview

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd operates within the metals and mining industry, focusing on gold mining and exploration. The company's reach extends to South Africa and Papua New Guinea, with a diverse portfolio of projects that include Bambanani, Joel, Masimong, and others. These operations are spread across various segments, contributing to Harmony Gold's robust presence in the gold mining sector.

Assessing Profitability

Harmony Gold's Profitability Rank stands at 5/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability within the industry. The company's operating margin is an impressive 16.21%, which is better than 78.55% of 858 companies in the same sector. Additionally, the return on equity (ROE) is at 14.98%, surpassing 93.62% of its peers. The return on assets (ROA) and return on invested capital (ROIC) are also strong at 9.19% and 12.52%, respectively, outperforming the majority of competitors. Harmony Gold has managed to maintain profitability for 4 out of the past 10 years, which is better than 64.96% of 1210 companies in the industry.

Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is also positioned at 5/10. Harmony Gold has demonstrated a solid 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 14.10%, which is higher than 55.74% of 592 companies in the metals and mining sector. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 12.60%, surpassing 65.89% of its industry peers. Notably, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is an impressive 71.20%, which is better than 96.03% of 1765 companies. These growth metrics underscore Harmony Gold's strong performance and potential for future expansion.

Investor Confidence

Notable investors have taken positions in Harmony Gold, with Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holding 1,967,420 shares, accounting for 0.32% of the company's shares. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), another prominent investor, holds a smaller stake of 3,383 shares. The presence of these investors indicates a level of confidence in the company's future prospects and stability.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Harmony Gold's market capitalization is substantial but varies within the industry. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (JSE:SSW, Financial) has a market cap of $3.35 billion, slightly higher than Harmony Gold. On the other end, Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd (JSE:RNG, Financial) has a significantly smaller market cap of $2.294 million. Gold Fields Ltd (JSE:GFI, Financial), another competitor, stands out with a market cap of $11.13 billion, indicating a larger scale of operations.

Conclusion

In summary, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd has demonstrated a strong stock performance over the past three months, with a 22.49% gain. The company's valuation has adjusted from modestly undervalued to fairly valued according to the GF Value. Harmony Gold's profitability and growth metrics are robust, with a solid standing in the metals and mining industry. The company's notable shareholders and their investments reflect investor confidence. Compared to its key competitors, Harmony Gold maintains a competitive market capitalization, contributing to its position in the market.

