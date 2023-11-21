Mark Hillman Bolsters Portfolio with Baxter International Inc, Impacting 3.19%

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insight into Hillman's Q3 2023 Investment Strategies and Top Stock Picks

Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned investor and president of Hillman Capital Management, has revealed his investment moves for the third quarter of 2023. With a history of leading Custom Asset Management and Menocal Capital Management before founding his own firm in 1998, Hillman is known for his focus on undervalued companies with strong competitive advantages and temporary market mispricings. His investment decisions are guided by a thorough analysis of cash flow, dividends, sales, earnings, book value, and growth projections.

1724442779624468480.png

New Additions to the Portfolio

During the quarter, Hillman made strategic additions to his portfolio, including:

  • Baxter International Inc (BAX, Financial), purchasing 219,248 shares, which now represent 3.19% of the portfolio, valued at $8.27 million.
  • U.S. Bancorp (USB, Financial), with a new holding of 156,000 shares, accounting for 1.99% of the portfolio, worth approximately $5.16 million.

Significant Position Increases

Hillman also bolstered his stakes in several companies:

  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial) saw an addition of 52,277 shares, increasing the total to 125,277 shares. This represents a 71.61% surge in share count and a 1.37% portfolio impact, with a total value of $8.54 million.
  • AT&T Inc (T, Financial) was augmented by 85,764 shares, bringing the total to 510,611. This adjustment marks a 20.19% increase in shares, valued at $7.67 million.

Exiting Positions

Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio) also made the decision to exit several holdings:

  • Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD, Financial) was completely sold off, with 339,224 shares divested, impacting the portfolio by -3.15%.
  • Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP, Financial) was liquidated, with all 242,010 shares sold, resulting in a -2.9% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Adjustments were made to reduce exposure in certain stocks:

  • Lam Research Corp (LRCX, Financial) was trimmed by 4,408 shares, a -32.67% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -1%. The stock's average trading price was $656.97 during the quarter, with a 3.60% return over the past three months and a 61.74% year-to-date return.
  • Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) was cut by 8,940 shares, a -30.31% reduction, with a -0.91% impact on the portfolio. It traded at an average price of $301.3 and returned 9.13% over the past three months and 173.55% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 54 stocks. The top holdings included 4.02% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 3.39% in Biogen Inc (BIIB, Financial), 3.32% in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial), 3.29% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial), and 3.25% in GSK PLC (GSK, Financial). The investments span across nine industries, including Technology, Healthcare, Communication Services, Financial Services, Consumer Defensive, Industrials, Basic Materials, Consumer Cyclical, and Real Estate, showcasing a diversified approach.

1724442822054047744.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.