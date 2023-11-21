Long-established in the Travel & Leisure industry, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 3.45%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -4.94%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Royal Caribbean Group.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Royal Caribbean Group a GF Score of 66 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Royal Caribbean Group's Business

Royal Caribbean Group, with a market cap of $25.93 billion and sales of $13.17 billion, operates as the world's second-largest cruise company. It boasts a diverse portfolio of brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea, and holds a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The company's operating margin stands at 17.65%, reflecting its ability to manage expenses relative to its revenue. Despite divesting its Azamara brand in early 2021, Royal Caribbean Group continues to innovate and offer a variety of itineraries and destinations to maintain its competitive edge in the cruise vacation industry.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Royal Caribbean Group's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The interest coverage ratio of 1.56 positions it worse than 75.82% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry, signaling potential challenges in managing interest expenses. The Altman Z-Score of just 0.89, below the distress zone threshold, suggests a risk of financial distress. Furthermore, the cash-to-debt ratio at 0.03 indicates difficulties in handling existing debt levels. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.33, Royal Caribbean Group appears to be over-leveraged, which could be a red flag for investors.

Growth Prospects

The company's growth prospects are also underwhelming. Royal Caribbean Group's revenue has declined by an average of 12.7% per year over the past three years, underperforming 73.79% of companies in the industry. This decline in revenue, coupled with a predictability rank of just one star, adds to investor uncertainty and casts doubt on the company's ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing market.

Conclusion: The Road Ahead for Royal Caribbean Group

Considering Royal Caribbean Group's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. The company's high debt levels, declining revenue, and low predictability rank paint a picture of a business that may struggle to navigate the challenges ahead. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering Royal Caribbean Group's future prospects. For those seeking more robust investment opportunities, GuruFocus Premium members can explore companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.