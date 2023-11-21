NeoGenomics Inc's Stock Performance: A Detailed Analysis

NeoGenomics Inc (NEO, Financial), a player in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a current market capitalization of $2.2 billion, the company's shares are trading at $17.26. Over the past week, NeoGenomics has seen a 9.76% gain in its stock price, which is a significant uptick for investors. However, looking at a broader time frame, the stock has suffered a 14.37% loss over the past three months. This volatility in stock price is a critical point of interest for value investors.

Valuation Insights

According to the GF Value, which is a measure of a stock's intrinsic value, NeoGenomics is currently modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $19.34. This is a stark contrast to the past GF Value of $36.85, indicating that the stock was previously considered a possible value trap, suggesting investors should think twice before investing. The current GF Valuation presents a more favorable scenario for potential investors, as the stock is now seen as having room to grow to reach its intrinsic value.

Introduction to NeoGenomics Inc

NeoGenomics Inc operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States and Switzerland. The company's operations are divided into two segments: Clinical Services and Pharma Services. It offers a variety of genetic and molecular testing services, including Cytogenetics, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization, Flow cytometry, Immunohistochemistry, Molecular testing, and Pathology consultation. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from Clinical Services. 1724446649343864832.png

Assessing Profitability

NeoGenomics' Profitability Rank stands at 5/10, which is a moderate score reflecting its financial health and market position. The company's Operating Margin is currently at -17.60%, which, while negative, is better than 41.67% of the companies in the industry. The ROE (Return on Equity) is -9.85%, ROA (Return on Assets) is -5.61%, and ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) is -7.22%, all of which are better than nearly half of the companies within the industry. Over the past decade, NeoGenomics has been profitable for five years, which is a reasonable track record in a competitive sector. 1724446673263980544.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 3/10, indicating a lower growth trajectory compared to peers. NeoGenomics has a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 1.30% and a 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 7.10%. These figures suggest that while the company is growing, it is doing so at a slower pace than some of its competitors. 1724446691236573184.png

Investor Holdings

Notable investors have taken an interest in NeoGenomics. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) holds 596,742 shares, representing a 0.47% share percentage. Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) has a stake of 165,391 shares, which is 0.13% of the company, and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) owns 148,346 shares, equating to a 0.12% share percentage. These holdings by prominent investors signal confidence in the company's potential and stability.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, NeoGenomics holds its ground with a market cap of $2.2 billion. RadNet Inc (RDNT, Financial) has a slightly lower market cap of $2.13 billion, Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN, Financial) is valued at $1.51 billion, and OPKO Health Inc (OPK, Financial) stands at $1.06 billion. These figures place NeoGenomics in a strong position within the industry, suggesting it has the potential to leverage its market cap for future growth and expansion.

Conclusion

In summary, NeoGenomics Inc's recent stock performance has been a mixed bag, with a significant gain over the past week but a loss over the past three months. The company's current valuation indicates it is modestly undervalued, presenting a potentially attractive opportunity for investors. While profitability metrics show some challenges, they are relatively strong within the industry context. Growth rates are modest, and the presence of notable investors adds a layer of credibility to the company's prospects. Finally, NeoGenomics maintains a competitive stance in the market when compared to its peers, which could bode well for its future endeavors.

