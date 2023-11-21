Tom Russo's 13F Filing Highlights Major Unilever PLC Position Reduction

48 minutes ago
Insight into the Investment Moves of a Renowned Value Investor

Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned value investor and Managing Member of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC, has revealed his investment decisions for the third quarter of 2023 through the latest 13F report. With over $8 billion under management, Russo's investment strategy is deeply rooted in identifying companies with robust cash-flow characteristics and high returns on invested capital. His portfolio selections are guided by a keen eye for value and price, favoring firms with strong balance sheets and a history of asset performance.

New Portfolio Additions

Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent 13F filing indicates a strategic addition to his portfolio:

  • He initiated a position in Burnham Holdings Inc (BURCA, Financial), purchasing 10,000 shares valued at $122.1 million, marking a significant new investment.

Key Position Increases

Russo has bolstered his stakes in several companies during the quarter:

  • Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial) saw an increase of 900 shares, bringing Russo's total to 22,330 shares. This 4.2% increase in share count had a negligible impact on the portfolio's overall composition, with a total value of $2,922,100.
  • Altria Group Inc (MO, Financial) also experienced a boost with an additional 2,921 shares, resulting in a total holding of 330,299 shares. This adjustment signifies a 0.89% increase in share count and a total value of $13,889,070.

Complete Exits from Holdings

The third quarter also saw Russo exit positions in two companies:

  • He sold all 44,000 shares of Unilever PLC (UNLYF, Financial), impacting the portfolio by -0.02%.
  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY, Financial) was liquidated entirely, with 1,124 shares sold, causing a negligible impact on the portfolio.

Significant Position Reductions

Noteworthy reductions were made in Russo's portfolio, particularly:

  • Unilever PLC (UL, Financial) shares were cut by 2,692,172, a dramatic -96.44% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -1.39%. The stock's average trading price was $51.37 during the quarter, with a -6.11% return over the past three months and -0.74% year-to-date.
  • Cable One Inc (CABO, Financial) holdings were reduced by 61,766 shares, a -71.46% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -0.4%. The stock traded at an average price of $658.64 and has seen a -19.01% return over the past three months and -21.32% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is composed of 83 stocks. The top holdings are:

The investments span across 10 of the 11 industries, with significant concentration in Financial Services, Consumer Defensive, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Basic Materials, Industrials, Energy, Technology, Healthcare, and Real Estate.

