DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Protocol Amendments and Increased R&D Spending Mark Q3 2023

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) announces Q3 2023 results with significant R&D investments and protocol amendments for ReMEDy2 trial.
  • Net loss increased to $4.5 million for Q3 2023 compared to $3.1 million for Q3 2022.
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and investments rose to $56.2 million as of September 30, 2023, from $33.5 million as of December 31, 2022.
  • Research and development expenses more than doubled year-over-year for the quarter, reflecting increased clinical trial activity.
Article's Main Image

On November 13, 2023, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company, which specializes in developing treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal diseases, reported a net loss of $4.5 million for the quarter, a deeper loss compared to $3.1 million in the same period last year. Despite the increased net loss, DiaMedica's cash position strengthened significantly, with total cash, cash equivalents, and investments reaching $56.2 million, thanks to successful private placements earlier in the year.

Business Update and Clinical Developments

DiaMedica provided updates on its ReMEDy2 Phase 2/3 AIS clinical trial, including protocol amendments aimed at enhancing the study's robustness. The company's Interim Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jordon Dubow, stated,

The revisions we are implementing to the ReMEDy2 trial protocol reflect the feedback we’ve received from clinical sites and stroke key opinion leaders and follows more closely the clinical studies with KAILIKANG® in China."
These changes are expected to optimize trial execution and improve the potential for DM199 to enhance outcomes for stroke patients.

Financial Performance

Research and development expenses for Q3 2023 increased to $3.3 million from $1.6 million in Q3 2022, reflecting the company's commitment to advancing its clinical programs. General and administrative expenses also rose to $1.9 million from $1.5 million year-over-year, driven by increased legal fees and personnel costs. Other income, net, which includes interest earned on marketable securities, showed a significant increase to $693 thousand for the quarter, up from $76 thousand in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company's balance sheet showed a healthy increase in working capital to $45.7 million from $31.7 million at the end of 2022. The net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $14.9 million, an increase from $8.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the increased net loss and amortization of discounts on marketable securities.

Looking Ahead

DiaMedica is preparing for the re-initiation of the ReMEDy2 study, with initial U.S. clinical sites expected to be activated in late 2023 and further global expansion planned. The company anticipates completing full enrollment for the interim analysis in 2024. CEO Rick Pauls expressed optimism, commenting,

We are thrilled to be reengaging with doctors and hospitals to work towards developing DM199 as a significant advance for the treatment of ischemic stroke patients."

For detailed financial tables and further information on the ReMEDy2 AIS Phase 2/3 clinical trial, interested parties are directed to the DiaMedica website and the SEC's website.

In conclusion, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC, Financial) is navigating through a period of increased investment in research and development, with a focus on advancing its lead candidate, DM199, for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. The company's strengthened cash position and strategic amendments to its clinical trial protocol suggest a proactive approach to addressing the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.