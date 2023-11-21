Insights from the Latest 13F Filing Reveal Significant Moves in Tech and Consumer Stocks

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Tiger Global Management and a notable "tiger cub" protégé of Julian Robertson, has made some intriguing changes to his investment portfolio in the third quarter of 2023. Known for his penchant for small caps and technology stocks, Coleman's investment strategy is deeply rooted in a long-term, fundamental orientation. His firm seeks out high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from enduring secular growth trends and are steered by exceptional management teams.

New Additions to the Portfolio

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent 13F filing reveals the addition of 9 new stocks to his portfolio. Noteworthy among these are:

Elastic NV (ESTC, Financial), with 1,710,000 shares, making up 1.02% of the portfolio and valued at $138.92 million.

PDD Holdings Inc (PDD, Financial), comprising 1,368,400 shares, which account for roughly 0.99% of the portfolio, with a total value of $134.2 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA, Financial), with 1,476,745 shares, representing 0.94% of the portfolio and a total value of $128.09 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Holdings

Additionally, Coleman has ramped up his stakes in 16 stocks, with the most significant increases being:

Sea Ltd (SE, Financial), with an additional 8,331,209 shares, bringing the total to 11,702,820 shares. This represents a substantial 247.1% increase in share count, a 2.7% impact on the current portfolio, and a total value of $514.34 million.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), with an additional 482,680 shares, bringing the total to 1,111,255. This marks a 76.79% increase in share count, with a total value of $483.38 million.

Exiting Positions

The third quarter also saw Coleman completely exit two holdings:

DLocal Ltd (DLO, Financial), where all 569,000 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -0.06%.

Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT, Financial), with the liquidation of all 14,400 shares, causing a negligible impact on the portfolio.

Notable Reductions

Reductions were made in 7 stocks, with the most significant being:

JD.com Inc (JD, Financial), reduced by 11,212,964 shares, leading to a -53.21% decrease in shares and a -3.2% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $34.82 during the quarter and has seen a -27.71% return over the past 3 months and -51.94% year-to-date.

Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial), reduced by 554,300 shares, resulting in a -52.18% reduction in shares and a -2.12% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $506.03 during the quarter, with a 10.18% return over the past 3 months and 43.98% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consists of 48 stocks. The top holdings include 19.69% in Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), 14.27% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 8.13% in Apollo Global Management Inc (APO, Financial), 5.44% in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO, Financial), and 5.15% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial).

The portfolio is primarily concentrated in six industries: Technology, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Industrials, reflecting Coleman's strategic focus on sectors with robust growth potential.

For value investors and those interested in the investment strategies of leading gurus like Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), these portfolio adjustments provide a window into the current market sentiment and potential opportunities. Stay tuned to GuruFocus.com for more updates and in-depth analysis of guru investment trends.

