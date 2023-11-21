Tiger Management's Bold Bet: Maplebear Inc. Takes Center Stage with 100% Portfolio Allocation

Julian Robertson's Investment Firm Makes a Singular Investment in the Third Quarter of 2023

Legendary investor Julian Robertson, known as the "Wizard of Wall Street," has made a notable move in the third quarter of 2023 through his firm, Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio). Starting with a modest $8 million, Robertson grew Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio) into a behemoth with over $22 billion in assets during its peak. Despite stepping back from managing external capital, Robertson's investment prowess continues to influence the market, with a focus on long-short strategies and a history of mentoring successful "Tiger Cubs."

Strategic New Addition to Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s Portfolio

In a strategic move, Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio) has made a singular addition to its portfolio:

  • Maplebear Inc. (CART, Financial) stands out as the sole new entrant, with 173,670 shares. This investment represents a full 100% of the portfolio, amounting to a significant $5.16 million.

Concentrated Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment portfolio is highly concentrated, featuring a single stock, Maplebear Inc. (CART), which encompasses the entirety of the portfolio. This bold allocation underscores Robertson's investment philosophy of betting big on high-conviction ideas. The portfolio's focus is solely within the Consumer Cyclical sector, reflecting a targeted approach to investing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

