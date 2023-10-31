FMR LLC Adjusts Stake in Olink Holding AB

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Overview of FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Transaction

On October 31, 2023, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, made a significant adjustment to its investment portfolio by reducing its stake in Olink Holding AB (OLK, Financial). The transaction involved the sale of 11,019,033 shares, resulting in an 88.79% decrease in FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s holdings in the company. This move had a minor impact of -0.02% on the firm's portfolio, with the shares being traded at a price of $24.92 each. Following the transaction, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s remaining stake in Olink Holding AB stands at 1,391,795 shares, which corresponds to a 1.12% ownership in the traded company.

Insight into FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio), known for its Fidelity brand, was established in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II. The firm has a rich history of taking calculated risks and seeking stocks with high growth potential. Fidelity's investment philosophy is deeply rooted in individual decision-making and innovation, a legacy carried on from the early days when Gerry Tsai managed the Fidelity Capital Fund. Under the leadership of Edward C. Johnson III, Fidelity experienced significant growth and diversification, including the launch of the Magellan Fund and the pioneering Fidelity Daily Income Trust. Today, Fidelity continues to be a leader in the financial industry, with a keen focus on technology and healthcare sectors, boasting an equity portfolio of $1,154.67 trillion. 1724531931430842368.png

About Olink Holding AB

Olink Holding AB, based in Sweden, is a company specializing in medical diagnostics and research. Since its IPO on March 25, 2021, Olink has been leveraging its proprietary Proximity Extension Assay technology across various segments, including Kit and Services. The company's innovative approach allows for a seamless transition from discovery to clinical trials and diagnostic applications. Despite a challenging market, Olink Holding AB maintains a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, with a current stock price of $24.83. 1724531912489365504.png

Trade Impact on FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s Portfolio

The recent trade by FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) marks a notable reduction in its investment in Olink Holding AB, which now represents a 1.12% position in the company. The trade price of $24.92 reflects a slight decrease from the current stock price, indicating a potential strategic move by FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio) to optimize its portfolio performance. Despite this reduction, Olink Holding AB remains a part of FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s diverse investment landscape, particularly within the technology and healthcare sectors.

Market Context and Olink's Stock Performance

Olink Holding AB's stock has experienced a year-to-date increase of 10.4%, although it has seen a decline of 17.51% since its IPO. The company's stock performance is further characterized by a GF Score of 22/100, indicating potential challenges in future performance. Additionally, the stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI) over 14 days stands at 76.57, suggesting a recent uptrend in investor sentiment.

Assessing Olink's Sector and Financial Health

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s top sectors include technology and healthcare, aligning with Olink Holding AB's industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Olink's financial health is reflected in its Financial Strength with a Balance Sheet Rank of 8/10, and a Piotroski F-Score of 4, indicating a moderate financial position. However, the company's Growth Rank and Profitability Rank are areas of concern, standing at 0/10 and 1/10, respectively.

Investment Considerations for Olink Holding AB

Investors considering Olink Holding AB must weigh the company's growth prospects against its market valuation. With a three-year revenue growth rate of 49.70%, Olink shows promise in its ability to expand. However, the lack of data for GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank makes it challenging to evaluate the stock's intrinsic value and momentum accurately.

Conclusion

FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction involving Olink Holding AB signifies a strategic adjustment within its portfolio. While Olink's position in the market and its potential outlook present a mixed picture, FMR LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake may reflect a broader investment strategy. Investors should closely monitor Olink's financial health and market performance to make informed decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.