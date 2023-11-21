Unveiling McKesson (MCK)'s Market Value: Is It Overvalued? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring McKesson's Current Valuation and Future Prospects

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a recent daily loss of 3.57%, yet a 3.76% gain over the past three months, McKesson Corp (MCK, Financial) presents an intriguing case for investors. The company's solid Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 25.31 suggests robust financial health, but the question remains: is McKesson modestly overvalued? This article delves into a detailed valuation analysis to address this question and provide readers with an informed perspective on McKesson's stock value.

Company Introduction

McKesson Corp (MCK, Financial) is a powerhouse in the U.S. pharmaceutical wholesale industry, operating alongside Cencora and Cardinal Health, with a commanding 90% market share. The company's reach extends beyond the U.S., with significant operations in Canada. McKesson's current stock price of $453.82 is juxtaposed against the GF Value of $377.29, suggesting a possible overvaluation. This introduction sets the stage for a deeper examination of McKesson's intrinsic value, blending financial scrutiny with key company insights.

1724556273267044352.png

Summarizing the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock like McKesson (MCK, Financial) by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past performance and growth, and projections of future business performance. When a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, indicating potential for poor future returns. Conversely, a price below the GF Value Line suggests undervaluation and the possibility of higher future returns. Currently, McKesson appears modestly overvalued, which could mean its long-term stock returns may not align with business growth.

1724556253776113664.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Before investing, assessing a company's financial strength is crucial. Companies with poor financial health pose a higher risk of loss. McKesson's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.35 ranks below average compared to industry peers. However, its overall financial strength score is a fair 7 out of 10.

1724556299296894976.png

Profitability and Growth

Long-term profitability is a key indicator of a company's investment potential. McKesson has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $291.10 billion and an EPS of $25.31 over the past twelve months. Despite its operating margin of 1.55% being lower than many competitors, the company's overall profitability is strong, with a ranking of 8 out of 10. Growth is equally vital, as it is closely linked with long-term stock performance. McKesson's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 15.2% and EBITDA growth rate of 44.6% are impressive, ranking well within the Medical Distribution industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to gauge profitability. McKesson's ROIC of 19.45 is significantly higher than its WACC of 7.39, indicating the company is effectively creating shareholder value.

1724556318007685120.png

Conclusion

In summary, McKesson (MCK, Financial) is currently seen as modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong, with growth outpacing much of its industry. For a more detailed look at McKesson's financials, investors can review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.