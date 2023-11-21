Recent fluctuations in Earnings Per Share (EPS) and stock price have left investors questioning the true value of CAE Inc (CAE, Financial). With a daily loss of -3.88%, a 3-month decline of -10.68%, and an EPS of 0.67, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued. This article aims to delve into the valuation analysis of CAE, providing an insightful look at whether the current market price reflects the company's intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

CAE Inc (CAE, Financial) is a global leader in providing training for a range of markets, including civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare. The company's innovative training solutions, which include simulators and synthetic exercises, aim to replace live-training experiences. With a diverse range of training programs and facilities worldwide, CAE also offers aviation personnel leasing and support services. A significant portion of its $3.20 billion in sales comes from the United States, with the rest distributed across various international markets. When compared to the GF Value of $29.39, CAE's current stock price of $21.07 suggests that the stock might be trading below its fair value.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's fair value, calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business estimates. CAE (CAE, Financial) is currently projected as modestly undervalued according to this method. The stock's market cap stands at $6.70 billion, further supporting the notion that its shares might be an attractive investment for those seeking value.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Analyzing a company's financial strength is crucial to minimize the risk of capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage provide insight into financial health. CAE's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.05, which is lower than 92.18% of its industry peers, indicating a weaker financial position. GuruFocus rates CAE's financial strength at 4 out of 10, suggesting caution is warranted.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies is generally less risky, and CAE has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years. With a revenue of $3.20 billion and an EPS of $0.67, the company's operating margin of 12.58% ranks well within its industry. GuruFocus assigns CAE a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, indicating a solid financial base. However, CAE's growth metrics, including a 3-year average annual revenue decline of -0.8% and an EBITDA growth rate of -6.9%, suggest challenges ahead, underscoring the need for a cautious investment approach.

ROIC vs WACC

The comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another vital profitability indicator. CAE's ROIC of 4.75 is currently below its WACC of 12.47, suggesting the company is not generating sufficient returns on its investments to cover its capital costs, which could be a red flag for value investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CAE (CAE, Financial) presents as modestly undervalued, offering potential for long-term investors. Despite fair profitability, the company's financial condition and growth prospects raise concerns. Investors are encouraged to examine CAE's 30-Year Financials for a comprehensive understanding of its financial trajectory.

To explore high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.