Unveiling Viper Energy (VNOM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With Viper Energy Inc (VNOM, Financial) experiencing a daily loss of -3.13% and a modest 3-month gain of 6.39%, investors are keenly observing its financial performance, particularly its Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.29. Amidst these fluctuations, the question arises: is Viper Energy modestly undervalued? This analysis delves into the valuation of VNOM, inviting readers to explore the underlying financial metrics that suggest its current market position.

Company Introduction

Viper Energy Inc was established by Diamondback Energy in 2014, focusing on mineral royalty interests in the prolific oil and natural gas properties of the Permian Basin. By the end of 2020, Viper Energy boasted 24,350 net royalty acres with a production rate of 26,551 barrels of oil equivalent per day. With a solid reserve base predominantly in oil, the company reported 99,392 thousand barrels of oil equivalent in proven reserves. The stock's current price of $30.3 per share is juxtaposed against a Fair Value (GF Value) of $37.65, indicating a potential undervaluation. This initial comparison sets the stage for a deeper valuation analysis.

1724556946666745856.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If Viper Energy (VNOM, Financial)'s stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it suggests a higher potential for future returns. Currently, with a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price of $30.3 per share, Viper Energy appears modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of VNOM's stock could surpass its business growth, presenting an attractive opportunity for investors.

1724556928065007616.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Viper Energy's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.22, although lower than 67.34% of its peers in the Oil & Gas industry, still reflects a fair balance sheet. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength as 5 out of 10, indicating a reasonable financial position.

1724556965327204352.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over time, pose less investment risk. Viper Energy has maintained profitability for 7 out of the past 10 years. With an impressive operating margin of 77.06%, ranking higher than 97.27% of the industry, and a strong profitability rank of 8 out of 10, VNOM stands out as a robust investment option. Additionally, the company's 3-year average revenue growth rate is commendable, surpassing 85.24% of the industry, signaling a healthy growth trajectory.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into a company's value creation. Viper Energy's ROIC of 19.92 indicates that it is generating cash flow well above its capital cost, reflected in its WACC of 10.02. This signifies that VNOM is creating substantial value for its shareholders.

1724556983626952704.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viper Energy (VNOM, Financial) is modestly undervalued. The company's fair financial condition, coupled with strong profitability and growth that outperforms a significant portion of its industry peers, presents a compelling case for investors. To delve deeper into Viper Energy's financials, interested parties can access a comprehensive 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.