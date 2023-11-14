On November 14, 2023, Rekor Systems Inc (REKR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing a record third quarter for 2023 with a significant increase in revenue and a reduction in losses. The company, a leader in AI-driven roadway intelligence technology, reported a gross revenue of $9.1 million for Q3 2023, marking a 35% increase compared to $6.8 million in Q3 2022.

Financial Performance Overview

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR, Financial) has demonstrated a robust financial performance in the third quarter of 2023. The company's revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, reached $23.9 million, a 77% increase from $13.5 million in the same period last year. This growth was largely driven by the acquisition of STS in June 2022, contributing $10.7 million in revenue.

The company's performance obligations also saw a significant uptick, with a 41% increase to $30.2 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $21.4 million as of December 31, 2022. The total contract value signed during the third quarter was $8.4 million, a 74% increase from the same quarter in 2022.

Rekor's loss from operations, excluding goodwill impairment, decreased by 24% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to increased revenue and a reduction in expenses. The company also saw a significant decrease in payroll and related costs as it focused on operational efficiencies.

Key Financial Highlights

The company's Adjusted EBITDA loss improved from a loss of $10.7 million for Q3 2022 to a loss of $6.6 million for Q3 2023. This improvement is indicative of Rekor's strategic focus on scaling and standardizing its product offerings, leading to operational efficiencies and a higher mix of software sales with typically higher margins.

Rekor's revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023, increased by 6% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to the continued adoption of the company's suite of solutions.

Management Commentary

“In the third quarter of 2023, we have maintained our impressive revenue growth trend while simultaneously reducing our losses and cash burn. We achieved record quarterly and nine-month revenues in 2023, all while continuing our efforts to expand our market presence and making further investments in our AI technology. This remarkable progress underscores our success in realizing our strategic vision,” commented Eyal Hen, CFO, Rekor.

“Our impressive journey, achieving a 268% CAGR in revenue from 2018 to 2022, underscores our distinctiveness in the AI sector. We’ve swiftly advanced compared to our industry peers while prudently managing equity and strategically acquiring assets. This progress not only strengthens our position but also generates significant shareholder value. As we persist in technology progress and broaden our market presence, Rekor stands firmly poised for continued success,” said Robert A. Berman, Rekor Chair and CEO.

Looking Forward

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR, Financial) is optimistic about its future performance, expecting a strong fourth quarter and aiming to meet or exceed current full-year estimates. The company's impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 268% from 2018 to 2022 sets a positive precedent for its trajectory in the AI sector.

For more detailed information on Rekor Systems Inc (REKR, Financial)'s financial results, including the full consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations, interested parties can join the conference call scheduled for November 14, 2023, or access the replay and webcast information provided in the earnings release.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR, Financial) continues to pioneer the implementation of digital infrastructure in communities, transforming trillions of data points into actionable roadway intelligence. With a focus on creating safer, greener, and more efficient environments, Rekor's advancements in AI and machine learning are paving the way for the future of roadway systems.

To learn more about Rekor Systems Inc (REKR, Financial) and its innovative technologies, please visit https://rekor.ai.

