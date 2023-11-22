Insight into the Billionaire's Latest 13F Filings for Q3 2023

Michael Dell (Trades, Portfolio), the visionary behind Dell Technologies, has made significant investment moves in the third quarter of 2023 through his private investment firm, MSD Capital. Established to manage the Dell family's assets, MSD Capital is known for its diversified investment strategy and commitment to long-term, risk-adjusted returns. With a philosophy rooted in deep analysis and independent thinking, MSD Capital's latest 13F filing reveals strategic adjustments in its portfolio, including a notable increase in its stake in Safehold Inc.

Key Position Increases

Michael Dell (Trades, Portfolio)'s MSD Capital has made a significant move by increasing its stake in one particular stock during the last quarter. The details are as follows:

The most substantial increase was in Safehold Inc (SAFE, Financial), where MSD Capital added an additional 577,739 shares. This brings the total holding to 5,782,745 shares, marking an 11.1% increase in share count. This adjustment has a 3.02% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $102,932,860.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Michael Dell (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment portfolio, managed by MSD Capital, comprised 5 stocks. The top holdings were as follows: 52.28% in Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH, Financial), 30.25% in Safehold Inc (SAFE), 10.76% in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN, Financial), 3.89% in Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ, Financial), and 2.8% in Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON, Financial). These investments are primarily concentrated across three industries: Consumer Cyclical, Real Estate, and Communication Services, reflecting a strategic focus on sectors with potential for growth and value creation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.