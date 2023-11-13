Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Advances in NASH Treatment Candidate Efruxifermin (EFX) with Phase 3 Trials on the Horizon

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) reported its third-quarter financial results and provided a business update.
  • The company is preparing to enroll patients in Phase 3 SYNCHRONY studies by the end of 2023.
  • Akero's cash reserves are substantial, with the company having enough funds to operate into 2026.
  • Net loss for the quarter was $39.7 million, with research and development expenses being a significant contributor.
Article's Main Image

On November 13, 2023, Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the company's financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. The clinical-stage company, which focuses on developing treatments for serious metabolic diseases, is moving forward with its lead product candidate, Efruxifermin (EFX), for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Financial Highlights

Akero Therapeutics reported a net loss of $39.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $35.5 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in net loss was primarily due to higher research and development expenses, which totaled $38.6 million for the quarter, reflecting the company's investment in advancing EFX through clinical trials. General and administrative expenses were $8 million, a decrease from the $11 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's balance sheet remains strong, with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term marketable securities totaling $554.7 million, a significant increase from $351.4 million at the end of 2022. This financial position is expected to fund Akero's operating plan into 2026.

Operational Progress

Akero Therapeutics' President and CEO, Andrew Cheng, M.D., Ph.D., expressed optimism about the evidence supporting the clinical development of EFX for both pre-cirrhotic and cirrhotic NASH. The company is on track to begin enrolling patients in its Phase 3 SYNCHRONY Histology and SYNCHRONY Real-World studies by the end of the year.

NASH is a severe form of NAFLD affecting an estimated 17 million Americans and is the fastest-growing cause of liver transplants and liver cancer in the US and Europe. EFX, Akero's lead product candidate, is designed to address the complex disease state of NASH by reducing liver fat and inflammation, reversing fibrosis, increasing insulin sensitivity, and improving lipids.

Looking Forward

As Akero Therapeutics continues to grow and develop its product candidate, the company remains focused on its mission to meet the high unmet medical need in the treatment of NASH. With no approved treatments currently available for the condition, EFX represents a significant potential advancement in the field.

The company's upcoming milestones include the long-term follow-up week 96 results of the Phase 2b HARMONY and SYMMETRY studies. These results will be crucial in determining the efficacy and safety of EFX as a treatment for NASH.

Investors and stakeholders are watching closely as Akero Therapeutics approaches the commencement of its Phase 3 trials, which could potentially bring the company closer to providing a much-needed treatment option for those suffering from NASH.

For detailed financial tables and further information on Akero Therapeutics Inc's third-quarter performance, readers are encouraged to view the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Akero Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.