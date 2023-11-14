Bill Ackman Bolsters Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

On November 14, 2023, Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm, Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P., made a notable addition to its investment portfolio by acquiring 159,671 shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (HHH, Financial). This transaction, executed at a price of $71.83 per share, increased the firm's total holdings in HHH to 18,150,574 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the portfolio, bringing the position to a significant 12.41% of the firm's equity and representing 36.24% of Howard Hughes Holdings' available stock.

William Ackman, the co-investment manager for hedge-fund group Gotham Partners LP, established Pershing Square in November 2003 with a starting capital of $54 million from three investors. Ackman's roots are in the real estate sector, which he entered through his father's business before founding Gotham. As an activist investor, Ackman's strategy involves purchasing undervalued common stocks of public companies and advocating for changes to unlock their true market value. Pershing Square currently manages 8 stocks, with top holdings including Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG, Financial) and Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (HHH, Financial), with a total equity of $10.49 billion, predominantly in the Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services sectors.1724669358459908096.png

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, trading under the symbol HHH in the USA, is a prominent player in the real estate industry. Since its IPO on November 5, 2010, the company has been engaged in owning, managing, and developing a diverse portfolio of commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties across the country. Its business segments include Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, Seaport, Strategic Developments, and Corporate revenues, positioning it as one of the most robust real estate platforms in the nation.1724669339287744512.png

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc currently boasts a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, with a stock price of $74.48. However, the company's PE Percentage stands at 0.00, indicating it is not generating a profit at present. The stock is deemed Modestly Overvalued with a GF Valuation of $66.68 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 1.12. Despite this, the stock has seen a gain of 3.69% since the trade date, a significant increase of 140.26% since its IPO, and a slight year-to-date decline of -2.21%.

The recent acquisition of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc shares is a strategic move for Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, highlighting the firm's confidence in the stock. The trade has solidified HHH's position as a key holding, comparable to Ackman's other major investments in companies like Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT, Financial) and Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW, Financial).

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc has demonstrated a robust market performance since its IPO, with a GF Score of 75/100, indicating a strong potential for future performance. The stock's Financial Strength and Profitability Rank are 4/10 and 6/10, respectively, while its Growth Rank and GF Value Rank both stand at 5/10. The Momentum Rank is notably higher at 8/10, reflecting positive market sentiment.

In the competitive landscape of the real estate industry, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc stands out with its diversified portfolio and strategic market positioning. Other notable gurus such as Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Donald Smith & Co, and Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) also hold shares in the company, indicating a broader interest in its growth prospects.

The recent transaction by Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pershing Square Capital Management in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is a significant development for both the firm and the market. This investment move underscores the potential Ackman sees in HHH and aligns with his philosophy of identifying undervalued companies with growth potential. For value investors, this trade offers insight into the strategies of one of the market's most prominent activist investors and the ongoing opportunities within the real estate sector.

