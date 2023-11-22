Significant Addition to Neuberger Berman's Portfolio

Portfolio ), a prominent investment management firm, has recently increased its investment in E2open Parent Holdings Inc ( ETWO Financial ), signaling a strategic move in its portfolio management. On November 10, 2023, the firm added 10,140,000 shares to its existing holdings, resulting in a total of 40,747,831 shares in the supply chain management software provider. This transaction had a 0.03% impact on Neuberger Berman's portfolio, with the shares purchased at an average price of $3.23. The firm's position in ETWO now stands at 0.12% of its portfolio, with a significant 13.00% ownership of the traded company's stock.Founded in 1939, Portfolio ) has evolved into a fully employee-owned private investment management firm. With a history of innovation and expansion, the firm has grown its services to include equities, fixed income, private equity, and hedge fund portfolios. Post its independence in 2009, Neuberger Berman has continued to thrive, now managing assets worth over $111.76 billion and employing more than 2,000 professionals globally. The firm's top holdings reflect a strong inclination towards technology and healthcare sectors, with major stakes in companies like Apple Inc ( AAPL Financial ) and Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN Financial ).Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is centered around rigorous research and a long-term perspective. The firm's portfolio showcases a diverse array of top holdings, with a particular focus on the technology and healthcare sectors. This strategic allocation underscores the firm's belief in the growth potential and resilience of these industries.E2open Parent Holdings Inc operates as a leading cloud-based, end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform. With a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, the company's software solutions are designed to optimize supply chains across various segments. Since its IPO on June 15, 2020, E2open has been actively serving clients across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with the majority of its business stemming from the Americas. The current stock price of ETWO stands at $3.47.E2open's financial health presents a mixed picture. With a PE percentage of 0.00, the company is currently not profitable. The GF Score of 37/100 indicates poor future performance potential, and the stock has experienced a significant decline of 66.95% since its IPO. However, recent price changes have shown a gain of 7.43%. The company's financial strength and Profitability Rank are also areas of concern, with low scores in both categories.Since its market debut, E2open has faced challenges, reflected in its -66.95% price change since the IPO. The company's standing in the competitive software sector is under scrutiny, given its current financial metrics and market performance. However, Portfolio )'s increased stake could be indicative of a belief in the company's long-term potential or strategic value. Portfolio )'s augmented position in E2open suggests a calculated investment decision. With a total shareholding of over 40 million shares, the firm has a significant influence on the traded stock. The decision to increase the stake could be based on various factors, including E2open's strategic position in the supply chain management sector or potential for turnaround.The market's response to Neuberger Berman's investment in E2open has been cautiously optimistic, with a 7.43% increase in stock price post-transaction. Looking ahead, the future of E2open and the impact of Neuberger Berman's investment will be closely watched by investors. The firm's substantial position in ETWO could play a pivotal role in shaping the company's trajectory and potentially yield significant returns if E2open's market position strengthens. Portfolio )'s recent acquisition of additional shares in E2open Parent Holdings Inc is a notable development for both entities. The transaction not only reinforces the firm's portfolio but also reflects confidence in E2open's future. As the investment world observes, the long-term implications of this move will unfold, potentially validating Neuberger Berman's strategic investment decision.

