Otis Worldwide Corp's Dividend Analysis

Otis Worldwide Corp(OTIS, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on 2023-12-08, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-16. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Otis Worldwide Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Otis Worldwide Corp Do?

Otis is the largest global elevator and escalator supplier by revenue with around 18% global market share. In 1854 Otis' founder and namesake Elisha Graves Otis, invented a safety mechanism that prevented elevators from falling if the hoisting cable failed. The company's product and service lifecycle begins with installations of elevator units in new buildings, later selling maintenance services on the units, and eventually replacement of the units after the average 15- to 20-year useful life of an elevator. As the largest global OEM, Otis has amassed an installed base under service that exceeds 2 million elevators. Its business model is similar to that of its closest competitors Kone, Schindler, and TK Elevator.

A Glimpse at Otis Worldwide Corp's Dividend History

Otis Worldwide Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2020. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Otis Worldwide Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Otis Worldwide Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.51% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.62%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Based on Otis Worldwide Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Otis Worldwide Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.51%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Otis Worldwide Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. Otis Worldwide Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Otis Worldwide Corp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 6 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Otis Worldwide Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Otis Worldwide Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Otis Worldwide Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 2.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 66.41% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Otis Worldwide Corp's earnings increased by approximately 4.70% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 58.89% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 11.70%, which underperforms approximately 41.55% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering Otis Worldwide Corp's consistent dividend payments, modest dividend growth rate, prudent payout ratio, and satisfactory profitability and growth metrics, the company's dividend appears to be on a sustainable path. Value investors seeking income-generating stocks may find Otis Worldwide Corp an interesting prospect, balancing steady dividend income with potential for capital appreciation. As the industry evolves with technological advancements and the company navigates through market dynamics, investors should monitor these factors to ensure the durability of their investment thesis. Will Otis Worldwide Corp continue to elevate its dividend strategy to new heights, or will market pressures force a descent? Only time will tell, but for now, the company's financial health seems to indicate a steady climb.

