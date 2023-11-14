Contango Ore Inc (CTGO) Reports Increased Net Loss in Q3 2023 Amidst Gold Hedge Losses

Key Executives Elected and Shareholder Proposals Approved at Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Contango Ore Inc (CTGO) announced a net loss of $13.1 million for Q3 2023, a significant increase from the previous year.
  • The company's loss was primarily due to a loss from equity investment and losses on derivative contracts related to gold hedges.
  • At the annual meeting, shareholders approved executive compensation and the 2023 Omnibus Incentive Plan, among other proposals.
  • President and CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse remains optimistic about the on-schedule progress of the Manh Choh project, set for production in the second half of 2024.
Article's Main Image

On November 14, 2023, Contango Ore Inc (CTGO, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the outcomes of its annual stockholders' meeting and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net loss of $13.1 million, or ($1.47) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.1 million, or ($1.05) per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. The increased net loss is primarily attributed to the recognition of a loss from its equity investment in Peak Gold, LLC for the Manh Choh project and the loss on derivative contracts related to gold hedges implemented during the quarter.

Annual Meeting Outcomes and Shareholder Approvals

At the annual meeting, shareholders elected directors to serve until the 2024 annual meeting and approved several key proposals. These included the 2023 Omnibus Incentive Plan, the ratification of Moss Adams LLP as the independent auditors for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, and the non-binding advisory approval of the compensation of the company's named executive officers. Additionally, discretionary authority was granted to the Chairman of the Annual Meeting to adjourn the meeting if necessary to solicit additional proxies.

Management Commentary on Operations

President and CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse provided insights into the company's operations, stating:

The Peak Gold JV remains on schedule and on budget to reach production at the Manh Choh project in the second half of 2024. I am extremely pleased with the progress to date and will continue to provide updates on milestones as we approach commencement of production.

Company Profile and Forward-Looking Statements

Contango Ore Inc (CTGO, Financial) is a company focused on the exploration of gold and associated minerals in Alaska. The company holds a 30% interest in Peak Gold, LLC, which is responsible for the Manh Choh project, with the remaining 70% owned by Kinross Gold Corporation. Contango also has interests in the Lucky Shot project and owns additional mining claims in Alaska. The company's forward-looking statements indicate expectations for future operations and caution about the risks and uncertainties inherent in the mining industry, including operational risks, price volatility, and potential government policy changes.

Contango Ore Inc (CTGO, Financial) is navigating through a challenging period marked by increased net losses due to its equity investments and derivative contracts. However, the company's leadership remains committed to advancing its key projects and delivering value to shareholders. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the detailed financial statements and notes in the company's 10-Q filing to gain a deeper understanding of its financial health and strategic direction.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Contango Ore Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.