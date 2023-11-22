David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Adjusts Portfolio, Green Brick Partners Sees Major Cut

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insights from Greenlight Capital's Latest 13F Filing for Q3 2023

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio), the president of Greenlight Capital, is renowned for his value-oriented investment strategy and his activist role in the companies he invests in. Founded in 1996, Greenlight Capital focuses on North American equities and corporate debt offerings, aiming for consistent returns and capital preservation through intrinsic value. Einhorn's latest 13F filing for the third quarter of 2023 reveals strategic moves that reflect his investment philosophy amidst the current market conditions.

1724820291919605760.png

New Additions to the Portfolio

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)'s Greenlight Capital made a notable new buy in the third quarter:

  • DHT Holdings Inc (DHT, Financial) was added to the portfolio with 2,024,820 shares, representing 1.18% of the portfolio and a total value of $20.86 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Positions

Einhorn's Greenlight Capital increased its stakes in 21 stocks during the quarter, with significant additions to:

  • SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD, Financial), adding 203,325 shares for a total of 431,224 shares. This 89.22% increase in share count had a 1.98% impact on the portfolio, valued at $73.93 million.
  • Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD, Financial), with an additional 1,139,360 shares, bringing the total to 5,588,126 shares. This 25.61% increase in share count is valued at $84.38 million.

Exiting Positions

The third quarter also saw Greenlight Capital exit several positions:

  • Black Knight Inc (BKI, Financial) was completely sold off, with 1,336,800 shares divested, impacting the portfolio by -3.74%.
  • Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI, Financial) was liquidated, with all 1,646,136 shares sold, resulting in a -2.77% portfolio impact.

Noteworthy Reductions

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)'s fund reduced its holdings in several companies, with the most significant reductions being:

  • Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK, Financial) saw a reduction of 4,258,125 shares, a -25.65% decrease in shares, and an -11.34% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $49.98 during the quarter and has seen a -12.39% return over the past three months, despite a 94.06% year-to-date return.
  • CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX, Financial) was reduced by 441,554 shares, a -15.52% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.4%. The stock's average trading price was $81.68 during the quarter, with a 22.96% return over the past three months and a 57.79% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 39 stocks. The top holdings were 29.1% in Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK), 14.33% in CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX), 8.74% in Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF, Financial), 4.79% in Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD, Financial), and 4.23% in The ODP Corp (ODP, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated across eight industries: Consumer Cyclical, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, Technology, Basic Materials, Industrials, and Communication Services.

1724820339462041600.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.