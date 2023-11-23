Unveiling Expedia Group (EXPE)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Unlocking the True Market Value of Expedia Group

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial) has recently drawn attention with a daily gain of 6.28% and a notable three-month gain of 21.32%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.57, investors are keen to determine if the current stock price reflects the company's intrinsic value. Is Expedia Group modestly undervalued? This valuation analysis aims to shed light on this question and provide a comprehensive assessment of the company's true market worth.

Company Introduction

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial), the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, is a powerhouse in the travel industry. With a diverse portfolio of services, including lodging, air tickets, rental cars, cruises, and more, Expedia Group (EXPE) has solidified its position in the market. The company's financials are equally impressive, boasting a market cap of $18.10 billion and sales of $12.60 billion. A key aspect to consider is the comparison between Expedia Group's stock price of $130.33 and its Fair Value (GF Value) of $180.39, suggesting that the stock might be trading below its estimated intrinsic value.

1724918475689881600.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that estimates a stock's intrinsic value, factoring in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment based on past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. When the stock price of Expedia Group (EXPE, Financial) hovers around the GF Value Line, it indicates the stock may be fairly valued. Currently, at $130.33 per share with a market cap of $18.10 billion, Expedia Group appears to be modestly undervalued, suggesting a potential for higher future returns relative to its business growth.

1724918450968653824.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to mitigate the risk of capital loss. Expedia Group's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.77 ranks favorably within the industry, suggesting a reasonable level of financial robustness. With an overall financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, Expedia Group's financial health is deemed fair, which is an essential factor for investors to consider.

1724918497982607360.png

Profitability and Growth

Expedia Group's track record of profitability over the past decade underscores its potential for sustained performance. With a revenue of $12.60 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.57, coupled with an operating margin surpassing 60% of its industry peers, the company's profitability is ranked as fair. However, growth is a critical aspect of valuation, and Expedia Group's average annual revenue growth rate of -3.6% positions it below many competitors within the Travel & Leisure industry. This aspect of growth is a vital consideration for the company's valuation.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into its efficiency in generating returns relative to its capital costs. Expedia Group's ROIC of 4.41 is below its WACC of 10.65, indicating challenges in creating value over its capital costs. This comparison is crucial for understanding the company's profitability and potential investment returns.

1724918517117022208.png

Conclusion

In summary, Expedia Group (EXPE, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued, presenting an attractive opportunity for investors. While the company's financial condition and profitability are deemed fair, its growth prospects may lag behind some industry counterparts. Investors interested in a deeper dive into Expedia Group's financials can explore the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.