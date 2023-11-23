Investors often grapple with the question of whether a stock is fairly valued. Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM, Financial), with a recent price of $454.88, experienced a modest daily loss of 2.08% and negligible three-month movement, showing a -0.01% change. Despite these fluctuations, the company boasts a solid Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 17.23. This article delves into the valuation of Martin Marietta Materials, seeking to determine if the current market price truly reflects its intrinsic value. Read on for a detailed analysis that answers this pivotal question for value investors.

Company Introduction

Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM, Financial) stands as a leading producer of construction aggregates in the United States. With a significant presence in key markets such as Texas, Colorado, and Florida, the company has sold over 207 million tons of aggregates in 2022 alone. Alongside aggregates, Martin Marietta Materials also manufactures cement and uses its products in asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. The company's magnesia specialties segment further diversifies its portfolio with chemical products and dolomitic lime. Currently, the stock's market cap is $28.10 billion, and with a GF Value of $450.34, we are poised to explore whether Martin Marietta Materials is trading at a fair valuation.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that determines the intrinsic value of a stock by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business estimates. Martin Marietta Materials appears to be fairly valued according to this measure. If a stock trades significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, suggesting a lower future return. Conversely, a price well below the line could indicate undervaluation and the potential for higher returns. With Martin Marietta Materials' stock price hovering around the GF Value Line, its long-term return is likely to mirror the company's business growth rate.

Financial Strength

When it comes to investing, the financial strength of a company is crucial to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Martin Marietta Materials' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14 ranks below the majority of its peers, indicating a need for caution. Despite this, the company's overall financial strength has been rated a fair 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those with a consistent track record, are generally less risky investments. Martin Marietta Materials has shown profitability over the past decade, with an impressive operating margin of 22.51%, outperforming 89.97% of its industry peers. The company's growth is also notable, with an annual revenue growth rate of 9.3%, placing it ahead of 64.51% of competitors in the Building Materials industry. These figures, combined with a 3-year average EBITDA growth of 12.4%, highlight Martin Marietta Materials' strong profitability and growth prospects.

ROIC vs WACC

An effective measure of a company's profitability is the comparison between its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Ideally, ROIC should exceed WACC to indicate efficient cash flow generation relative to capital investment. For Martin Marietta Materials, the ROIC is currently 8.45, slightly below the WACC of 9.81, suggesting room for improvement in capital efficiency.

Conclusion

After a thorough analysis, Martin Marietta Materials (MLM, Financial) appears to be trading at a fair value. The company's financial health is stable, and its profitability is robust, with growth rates surpassing many within the Building Materials industry. For a more detailed look at Martin Marietta Materials' financials, interested investors can view the 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.