Unveiling Tidewater (TDW)'s Market Value: A Comprehensive Guide to Its Valuation

Is Tidewater's Stock Significantly Overvalued? An Analytical Perspective

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

With Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial) experiencing a daily loss of 5.65% and a 3-month decline of 7.95%, investors are closely monitoring its performance. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 1.33. The critical question arises: is Tidewater significantly overvalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of Tidewater, providing investors with a detailed assessment of its fair market value.

Company Overview

Tidewater Inc provides a range of support services to the global offshore energy sector, operating a diverse fleet of marine service vessels. The company's services are essential for various offshore exploration, development, and production activities, including towing and anchor handling for drilling units, supply transportation, and specialized services. With a substantial portion of its revenue originating from West Africa, Tidewater operates across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and the Mediterranean. A comparison between Tidewater's current stock price of $57.32 and its GF Value of $27.61 suggests a significant discrepancy, prompting a closer examination of its intrinsic value.

1724919142059929600.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation metric that estimates a stock's intrinsic value by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. Tidewater (TDW, Financial) is currently deemed significantly overvalued by GuruFocus' valuation methods. The stock's fair value is projected using historical multiples, an internal adjustment reflecting past business growth, and analyst expectations of future business performance. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, leading to potentially lower future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value Line could indicate undervaluation and prospects for higher future returns. With a market cap of $3 billion, Tidewater's stock price suggests a significant overvaluation.

1724919120580898816.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investors should consider a company's financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. Tidewater's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.37 ranks below the industry median, leading GuruFocus to assign a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, indicating a fair balance sheet. This assessment underscores the importance of examining a company's financial resilience before investing.

1724919162419081216.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Investing in profitable companies with a history of consistent earnings is generally less risky. Tidewater's operating margin of 14.4% is competitive within the Oil & Gas industry, but its profitability rank is a mere 3 out of 10, reflecting poor profitability overall. Moreover, Tidewater's growth rates are less than stellar when compared to industry peers, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate lagging behind and an EBITDA growth rate of 0%, indicating no growth relative to competitors.

ROIC vs. WACC

An effective way to gauge profitability is by comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Tidewater's ROIC over the past year is 7.82%, which falls short of its WACC of 11.53%, suggesting that the company isn't generating sufficient returns on its investments.

1724919180471365632.png

Final Thoughts on Tidewater's Valuation

Overall, Tidewater (TDW, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial health is just fair, and its profitability is considered poor. Its growth ranks unfavorably compared to industry peers. For a more in-depth look at Tidewater's financials, interested parties can view its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.