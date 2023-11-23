Paul Tudor Jones Amplifies Stake in Activision Blizzard by Over 580%

Insight into the Investment Moves of a Hedge Fund Pioneer in Q3 2023

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) II, a renowned figure in the hedge fund industry and the founder of Tudor Investment Corp, has made significant moves in the third quarter of 2023. Known for his macro trading prowess and systematic investment strategies, Jones has a reputation for aligning his firm's interests with those of his clients, backed by a commitment to ethics and continuous innovation. His latest 13F filing reveals a strategic adjustment in his portfolio, reflecting his investment acumen in a dynamic market landscape.

New Additions to the Portfolio

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded his portfolio with 441 new stocks. Noteworthy additions include:

  • Splunk Inc (SPLK, Financial), with 1,149,308 shares, making up 1.69% of the portfolio and valued at $168.1 million.
  • Denbury Inc (DEN, Financial), comprising 835,939 shares, which is approximately 0.82% of the portfolio, with a total value of $81.9 million.
  • VMware Inc (VMW, Financial), with 469,889 shares, accounting for 0.78% of the portfolio and a total value of $78.2 million.

Significant Position Increases

Jones has also increased his stakes in 473 stocks, with the most significant boosts in:

  • Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI, Financial), adding 2,592,286 shares, bringing the total to 3,035,625 shares. This represents a substantial 584.72% increase in share count, a 2.43% impact on the current portfolio, and a total value of $284.2 million.
  • Seagen Inc (SGEN, Financial), with an additional 831,320 shares, bringing the total to 1,171,324 shares. This adjustment signifies a 244.5% increase in share count, with a total value of $248.5 million.

Exiting Positions

In the third quarter of 2023, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) exited 480 holdings, including:

  • Life Storage Inc (LSI, Financial), selling all 546,993 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.87%.
  • PDC Energy Inc (PDCE, Financial), liquidating all 726,010 shares, causing a -0.62% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Jones also reduced his positions in 466 stocks. The most notable reductions are:

  • NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) by 164,221 shares, resulting in a -91.89% decrease in shares and a -0.83% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $448.03 during the quarter.
  • Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) by 192,800 shares, leading to an -80.47% reduction in shares and a -0.66% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $301.3 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio encompasses 2,227 stocks. The top holdings include 2.85% in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI, Financial), 2.49% in Seagen Inc (SGEN, Financial), 1.69% in Splunk Inc (SPLK, Financial), 1.51% in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP, Financial), and 1.18% in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY, Financial). The investments span across all 11 industries, with a focus on Technology, Healthcare, Industrials, and Consumer Cyclical sectors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

