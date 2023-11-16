Brady Corp (BRC) Reports Growth in Sales and Earnings for Q1 Fiscal 2024

Organic Sales and Gross Profit Margin Rise as Company Delivers Strong Quarterly Results

55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Brady Corp (BRC) sees a 2.9% increase in sales and a 22.8% increase in diluted EPS for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Gross profit margin improved to 51.7%, up from 48.1% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
  • The company maintains its fiscal 2024 guidance with GAAP earnings per diluted share projected to be between $3.70 and $3.95.
Article's Main Image

On November 16, 2023, Brady Corp (BRC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The company reported a 2.9 percent increase in sales, reaching $332.0 million, compared to $322.6 million in the same quarter last year. Organic sales, which exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and divestitures, grew by 2.7 percent.

Financial Highlights

Brady Corp (BRC, Financial) achieved a significant improvement in its gross profit margin, which rose to 51.7 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, up from 48.1 percent in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) also saw a notable increase of 22.8 percent, climbing to $0.97 compared to $0.79 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. When excluding certain items, diluted EPS increased by 19.0 percent to $1.00, up from $0.84 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Overview

Brady Corp (BRC, Financial) reported net income of $47.2 million for the quarter, which is an increase from $39.4 million in the same quarter last year. The company's balance sheet remains robust, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $175.4 million as of October 31, 2023. Total assets were reported at $1.38 billion, with stockholders' equity accounting for $995.0 million of that total.

Operational and Regional Performance

Operationally, the Americas & Asia region delivered a strong performance with a 1.4 percent increase in sales and a significant improvement in segment profit. Europe & Australia also saw sales growth of 6.0 percent, with an organic sales increase of 1.4 percent in the region.

Management Commentary

“Our investments in our salesforce and in research and development are paying off as we launched an exciting new printer this quarter and have set the stage for continued future growth,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell R. Shaller. “Our Americas and Asia region performed particularly well with another quarter of organic sales growth and significant improvement in segment profit. We continue to identify opportunities to further integrate our businesses, to support continued growth through the application of our best go-to-market strategies in key geographies and to further simplify our global businesses, which we believe positions us for future success.”
“Brady is financially strong and continues to generate significant cash flow. This quarter, we grew organic sales by 2.7 percent and we grew GAAP diluted earnings per share by 22.8 percent,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Ann Thornton. “We also returned $25.5 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks this quarter. We believe we are well-positioned for the future with a strong balance sheet which provides opportunities to drive continued shareholder value.”

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Brady Corp (BRC, Financial) reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance, with GAAP earnings per diluted share expected to be between $3.70 and $3.95, and diluted EPS excluding certain items projected to be between $3.85 and $4.10. The company anticipates a full-year income tax rate of approximately 22 percent, with capital expenditures of about $75 million.

Brady Corp (BRC, Financial) continues to demonstrate financial resilience and strategic growth, positioning itself favorably for the future. Investors and stakeholders can anticipate the company's sustained focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and shareholder returns as it navigates the fiscal year ahead.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Brady Corp for further details.

