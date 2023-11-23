The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, capturing the attention of investors and market analysts alike. With a current market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a stock price of $58.05, SMG has seen a significant 13.96% gain over the past week and a 15.83% gain over the past three months. This positive trajectory is particularly interesting when considering the company's valuation metrics. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of SMG is currently $77.86, which suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. This is a shift from three months ago when the GF Value was at $115.56, indicating that the stock was a possible value trap and warranted caution from investors.

Introduction to The Scotts Miracle Gro Co

The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, a leader in the agriculture industry, stands as the largest provider of gardening and lawncare products in the United States. The company boasts a premium brand portfolio that includes household names such as Miracle-Gro, Roundup, Ortho, Tomcat, and Scotts. These brands command higher price points and have secured Scotts Miracle-Gro a dominant position in the market. Additionally, the company has made significant inroads into the burgeoning cannabis-growing equipment market through its Hawthorne segment, further diversifying its business and revenue streams.

Assessing Profitability

When it comes to profitability, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co holds a Profitability Rank of 7 out of 10, which is a strong indicator of the company's ability to sustain its earnings. The Operating Margin stands at 3.00%, outperforming 33.06% of 242 companies in the industry. However, the Return on Equity (ROE) presents an alarming figure at -895.38%, although this is still better than 0% of its peers. The Return on Assets (ROA) is at -8.76%, surpassing 14.17% of competitors, and the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is at 2.30%, which is higher than 32.81% of similar companies. Over the past decade, SMG has maintained profitability for 8 years, which is more consistent than 42.54% of the companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects and Challenges

The Growth Rank for SMG is currently at 2 out of 10, reflecting some challenges in the company's growth trajectory. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share has decreased by 4.40%, which is still better than 9.61% of the companies in the sector. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share shows a more positive figure at 7.00%, outperforming 40.67% of its peers. However, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at -3.45%, which is a concern for future growth. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate has declined by a significant 44.90%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate has also decreased by 14.80%. These figures indicate that while SMG has had some growth in the past, its future growth is uncertain and may be a point of concern for investors.

Notable Investors and Their Stakes

Several prominent investors have taken positions in SMG, demonstrating their confidence in the company's potential. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) holds 222,460 shares, representing a 0.4% share percentage. Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) follows closely with 198,775 shares, accounting for a 0.35% share percentage. Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) also has a significant stake, with 156,000 shares, equating to a 0.28% share percentage. These holdings by respected investors may signal a positive outlook for the company's stock.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, SMG holds a substantial market cap advantage. CVR Partners LP (UAN, Financial) has a market cap of $785.641 million, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX, Financial) is valued at $733.466 million, and Lavoro Ltd (LVRO, Financial) stands at $725.315 million. SMG's larger market capitalization suggests a stronger market position and potentially greater resources for sustaining growth and profitability.

Conclusion

In summary, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co's recent stock performance has been impressive, with a 13.96% gain over the past week and a 15.83% gain over the past three months. The company's current valuation indicates that it is modestly undervalued, offering a potentially attractive entry point for investors. While SMG's profitability metrics are mixed, with a strong Profitability Rank but concerning ROE and ROA figures, the company's growth prospects present both opportunities and challenges. Notable investors holding significant stakes in SMG add a layer of confidence, although the company's growth rates and future revenue projections suggest caution. Compared to its competitors, SMG's larger market cap may provide a competitive edge. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering SMG as part of their investment portfolio.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.