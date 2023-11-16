Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) Reports Mixed Q3 Results Amidst Market Challenges

Record Operating Margin Offset by Comparable Brand Revenue Decline

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) announces a 14.6% decline in comparable brand revenue but achieves a record Q3 operating margin of 17.0%.
  • Diluted EPS stands at $3.66, with the company raising its full-year operating margin outlook.
  • Merchandise inventories see a 17.2% decrease compared to the previous year, with cash at quarter-end totaling $699 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 16, 2023, Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM, Financial) released its 8-K filing, revealing a challenging third quarter in the face of a tough macroeconomic environment. Despite a significant drop in comparable brand revenue, the company managed to post a record operating margin for the quarter.

Financial Performance Overview

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM, Financial) reported a decline in comparable brand revenue by 14.6%, with a two-year comp of -6.5% and a four-year comp of +34.8%. Despite the decline, the company achieved a gross margin of 44.4%, which is an increase of 290 basis points compared to the previous year, largely due to lower shipping and freight costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were reduced by 11.1% to $507 million, contributing to the record operating margin of 17.0%.

Income Statement Highlights

The net revenues for the quarter stood at $1.85 billion, a decrease from the $2.19 billion reported in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating income was reported at $315 million, and net earnings were $237.28 million, translating to a diluted EPS of $3.66. The company's focus on full-price selling, supply chain efficiencies, and customer service excellence were key factors in offsetting the lower sales volume.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM, Financial) ended the quarter with $699 million in cash and cash equivalents, with no borrowings outstanding. Merchandise inventories were down 17.2% to $1.4 billion compared to the same quarter last year. The company's operating cash flow was robust at $290 million, funding dividends and stock repurchases.

Outlook and Commentary

President and CEO Laura Alber commented on the results, stating,

We are proud to deliver another quarter of strong earnings, significantly exceeding expectations, despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop for our industry."
Alber also expressed optimism about the holiday season based on early seasonal reads.

Looking ahead, Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM, Financial) updated its fiscal 2023 guidance, expecting net revenue growth in the range of -10% to -12% with an operating margin between 16% to 16.5%. The company remains committed to its long-term expectation of mid-to-high single-digit annual net revenue growth with an operating margin above 15%.

Investor Considerations

Value investors may find Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM, Financial)'s ability to maintain high operating margins and strong cash flow generation appealing, despite the current economic headwinds. The company's proactive inventory management and cost control measures, along with its optimistic outlook for the holiday season, could signal resilience and potential for future growth.

For a more detailed analysis of Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM, Financial)'s financials and future prospects, readers are encouraged to visit GuruFocus.com for comprehensive reports and investment tools.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Williams-Sonoma Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.