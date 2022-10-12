Dear Shareholders, We delivered extraordinary financial results in fiscal 2022, with significant market share gains, strong profitability and earnings growth, and excellent free cash flow, driving superior shareholder value. These strong financial results allow us to deliver even more 360° value for all our stakeholders.

Fiscal 2022 was truly a remarkable year. We delivered extraordinary financial results while creating more 360° value for all of our stakeholders—our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

With record bookings and record revenues, we continued to take market share, grow profitably and invest in our business and our incredible 721,000 people around the globe. We expanded our largest and longest client relationships, many of which include the world’s leading companies and governments, while building new ones. We are proud to have achieved our highest brand value and rank to date on BrandZ’s prestigious Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list, increasing 28% to over $82 billion and ranking No. 26.

Creating 360° Value

We promoted approximately 157,000 of our people, delivered more than 40 million training hours and added nearly 100,000 people to our global team. Today, we are 47% women with a goal of gender parity by 2025. We have set a goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2025, and now power our offices and centers worldwide with over 85% renewable electricity, on our way to our goal of 100% by 2023. We create value for communities around the world, ranging from creating jobs to developing digital skills, supporting refugees and enabling young entrepreneurs. For example, we are leveraging our expertise in digital learning and collaboration, partnering with UNICEF's Generation Unlimited on the new Passport to Earning platform program to equip 10 million young people ages 15 to 24 across 10 countries with digital skills to prepare them for work.

Our exceptional performance in fiscal 2022 is a testament to our ability to create enduring 360° value for all our stakeholders: clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

Our People, Our Leadership and Our Purpose

We are able to deliver value for our clients because of our people. One of our eight Leadership Essentials is to care deeply for our people personally and professionally. We want each of our people to believe they are net better off because they are a part of Accenture. This year, we were recognized as a top 10 Great Place to Work® in nine countries—Argentina, Brazil, France, India, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and the United States, which jumped 38 spots to rank No. 6—which represent approximately 76% of our people. These recognitions reflect a tangible demonstration of our commitment to our people and help build our brand among potential recruits.

Another leadership essential, which is also tied to caring for our people, is that we ask leaders to live our unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity. Our commitment to inclusion and diversity unleashes innovation and we believe creates an environment where all of our people have an opportunity to feel they belong, advance and thrive. In connection with our priorities around inclusion and diversity, we set goals, share them publicly, collect data to continuously improve and hold our leaders accountable. We are proud that for the third time in five years, we ranked No. 1 on the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index of more than 12,000 publicly listed companies globally. We believe our commitment to inclusion and diversity makes us more attractive to top talent.

Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity for all. And more than ever, we are committed to creating 360° value in the year ahead and in every direction for all our stakeholders.

In closing, thank you to our incredibly talented people around the world for their commitment and hard work to deliver value every day. And thank you to our clients, shareholders, partners and communities for your continued trust and support.

October 12, 2022

