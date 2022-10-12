Accenture PLC (ACN) 2022 CEO Julie Sweet's Shareholder Letter: A Year of Extraordinary Financial Results and 360° Value Creation

Summary of Accenture's 2022 Shareholder Letter

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Accenture delivered strong financial performance with significant market share gains and profitability.
  • The company achieved record bookings and revenues, and expanded its global workforce.
  • Accenture is committed to sustainability, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2025 and powering offices with renewable electricity.
  • CEO Julie Sweet emphasizes the importance of inclusion and diversity, talent development, and innovation.
  • The company is focused on creating 360° value for all stakeholders, including clients, employees, shareholders, and communities.
Article's Main Image

Dear Shareholders, We delivered extraordinary financial results in fiscal 2022, with significant market share gains, strong profitability and earnings growth, and excellent free cash flow, driving superior shareholder value. These strong financial results allow us to deliver even more 360° value for all our stakeholders.

Fiscal 2022 was truly a remarkable year. We delivered extraordinary financial results while creating more 360° value for all of our stakeholders—our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

With record bookings and record revenues, we continued to take market share, grow profitably and invest in our business and our incredible 721,000 people around the globe. We expanded our largest and longest client relationships, many of which include the world’s leading companies and governments, while building new ones. We are proud to have achieved our highest brand value and rank to date on BrandZ’s prestigious Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list, increasing 28% to over $82 billion and ranking No. 26.

Creating 360° Value

We promoted approximately 157,000 of our people, delivered more than 40 million training hours and added nearly 100,000 people to our global team. Today, we are 47% women with a goal of gender parity by 2025. We have set a goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2025, and now power our offices and centers worldwide with over 85% renewable electricity, on our way to our goal of 100% by 2023. We create value for communities around the world, ranging from creating jobs to developing digital skills, supporting refugees and enabling young entrepreneurs. For example, we are leveraging our expertise in digital learning and collaboration, partnering with UNICEF's Generation Unlimited on the new Passport to Earning platform program to equip 10 million young people ages 15 to 24 across 10 countries with digital skills to prepare them for work.

Our exceptional performance in fiscal 2022 is a testament to our ability to create enduring 360° value for all our stakeholders: clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

Julie Sweet

Our People, Our Leadership and Our Purpose

We are able to deliver value for our clients because of our people. One of our eight Leadership Essentials is to care deeply for our people personally and professionally. We want each of our people to believe they are net better off because they are a part of Accenture. This year, we were recognized as a top 10 Great Place to Work® in nine countries—Argentina, Brazil, France, India, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and the United States, which jumped 38 spots to rank No. 6—which represent approximately 76% of our people. These recognitions reflect a tangible demonstration of our commitment to our people and help build our brand among potential recruits.

Another leadership essential, which is also tied to caring for our people, is that we ask leaders to live our unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity. Our commitment to inclusion and diversity unleashes innovation and we believe creates an environment where all of our people have an opportunity to feel they belong, advance and thrive. In connection with our priorities around inclusion and diversity, we set goals, share them publicly, collect data to continuously improve and hold our leaders accountable. We are proud that for the third time in five years, we ranked No. 1 on the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index of more than 12,000 publicly listed companies globally. We believe our commitment to inclusion and diversity makes us more attractive to top talent.

Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity for all. And more than ever, we are committed to creating 360° value in the year ahead and in every direction for all our stakeholders.

In closing, thank you to our incredibly talented people around the world for their commitment and hard work to deliver value every day. And thank you to our clients, shareholders, partners and communities for your continued trust and support.

Julie Sweet
Chair & Chief Executive Officer
October 12, 2022

Read the original letter here.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.