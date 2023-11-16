On November 16, 2023, Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the company's financial performance for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. The company, a consumer packaged goods holding entity, reported a significant increase in net sales, operating profit, and Adjusted EBITDA for both the quarter and the fiscal year.

Financial Performance Overview

Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial) experienced a robust fourth quarter, with net sales reaching $1.9 billion, a 23.2% increase from the previous year. This growth was partly attributed to the inclusion of $404.5 million in net sales from the Pet Food business acquired from The J. M. Smucker Company. The company's operating profit for the quarter was $153.0 million, up 16.0% year-over-year, despite a non-cash goodwill impairment of $42.2 million related to the Refrigerated Retail segment.

For the fiscal year, Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial) reported net sales of $7.0 billion, marking a 19.5% increase. The operating profit for the year stood at $598.9 million, a substantial 44.1% growth from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $1,233.4 million, reflecting a 28.0% increase. The company's net earnings from continuing operations, however, saw a decrease of 59.0% to $301.3 million, primarily due to gains on extinguishment of debt and income on swaps in the prior year.

Segment Performance

The Post Consumer Brands segment, which includes North American ready-to-eat cereal, pet food, and peanut butter, saw a significant increase in net sales for both the quarter and the fiscal year, largely due to the Pet Food acquisition. The Weetabix segment experienced a sales increase but faced a decrease in segment profit and Adjusted EBITDA. The Foodservice segment reported a decrease in net sales for the quarter but an increase in segment profit and Adjusted EBITDA. The Refrigerated Retail segment faced a decrease in net sales and segment profit for the quarter, with volume declines primarily due to price elasticities and a shift towards private label products.

Capital Management and Outlook

During the fourth quarter, Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial) repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock for $136.5 million. As of November 16, 2023, the company had $178.7 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization. Looking ahead, management expects Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2024 to be between $1,200-$1,260 million, excluding any contribution from the pending acquisition of Perfection Pet Foods, LLC.

Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial) continues to navigate a dynamic market environment, leveraging strategic acquisitions and capital management to drive growth. The company's strong Adjusted EBITDA performance underscores its operational resilience and ability to adapt to market conditions.

For a detailed breakdown of Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial)'s financial performance, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Post Holdings Inc for further details.