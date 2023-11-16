Post Holdings Inc (POST) Reports Strong Adjusted EBITDA Growth in Q4 and FY 2023

Adjusted EBITDA Climbs 24.8% in Q4; Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA Up 28.0%

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Q4 net sales increased by 23.2% to $1.9 billion, with full-year sales up 19.5% to $7.0 billion.
  • Operating profit for Q4 rose 16.0% to $153.0 million; full-year operating profit grew 44.1% to $598.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 reached $349.0 million, marking a 24.8% increase; full-year Adjusted EBITDA grew by 28.0% to $1,233.4 million.
  • Fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $1,200-$1,260 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 16, 2023, Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the company's financial performance for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. The company, a consumer packaged goods holding entity, reported a significant increase in net sales, operating profit, and Adjusted EBITDA for both the quarter and the fiscal year.

Financial Performance Overview

Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial) experienced a robust fourth quarter, with net sales reaching $1.9 billion, a 23.2% increase from the previous year. This growth was partly attributed to the inclusion of $404.5 million in net sales from the Pet Food business acquired from The J. M. Smucker Company. The company's operating profit for the quarter was $153.0 million, up 16.0% year-over-year, despite a non-cash goodwill impairment of $42.2 million related to the Refrigerated Retail segment.

For the fiscal year, Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial) reported net sales of $7.0 billion, marking a 19.5% increase. The operating profit for the year stood at $598.9 million, a substantial 44.1% growth from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $1,233.4 million, reflecting a 28.0% increase. The company's net earnings from continuing operations, however, saw a decrease of 59.0% to $301.3 million, primarily due to gains on extinguishment of debt and income on swaps in the prior year.

Segment Performance

The Post Consumer Brands segment, which includes North American ready-to-eat cereal, pet food, and peanut butter, saw a significant increase in net sales for both the quarter and the fiscal year, largely due to the Pet Food acquisition. The Weetabix segment experienced a sales increase but faced a decrease in segment profit and Adjusted EBITDA. The Foodservice segment reported a decrease in net sales for the quarter but an increase in segment profit and Adjusted EBITDA. The Refrigerated Retail segment faced a decrease in net sales and segment profit for the quarter, with volume declines primarily due to price elasticities and a shift towards private label products.

Capital Management and Outlook

During the fourth quarter, Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial) repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock for $136.5 million. As of November 16, 2023, the company had $178.7 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization. Looking ahead, management expects Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2024 to be between $1,200-$1,260 million, excluding any contribution from the pending acquisition of Perfection Pet Foods, LLC.

Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial) continues to navigate a dynamic market environment, leveraging strategic acquisitions and capital management to drive growth. The company's strong Adjusted EBITDA performance underscores its operational resilience and ability to adapt to market conditions.

For a detailed breakdown of Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial)'s financial performance, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Post Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.