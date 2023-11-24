With a notable daily gain of 8.97% and a contrasting 3-month loss of -7.73%, NICE Ltd (NICE, Financial) presents an intriguing case for investors. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 4.6, and the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to delve into the valuation analysis of NICE, encouraging readers to explore the intricate financial landscape of this enterprise software company.

Company Introduction

NICE Ltd (NICE, Financial) is an enterprise software company that has carved a niche in the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. Its offerings encompass data analytics-based solutions, available through both cloud platforms and on-premises infrastructure. With a current stock price of $195.15 and a GF Value of $262.61, NICE appears to be modestly undervalued. This discrepancy between market price and intrinsic value offers a promising avenue for potential investment opportunities.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock. This calculation is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. When a stock price aligns with the GF Value Line, it is considered fairly valued. However, if the price significantly deviates from this line, it can indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, influencing future returns. Currently, NICE's market cap is $12.40 billion, and its stock price suggests it is modestly undervalued, potentially leading to higher long-term returns than its business growth alone would suggest.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid permanent capital loss. NICE's financial health can be partially gauged by its cash-to-debt ratio of 2.12, situating it in the middle of the Software industry spectrum. Nonetheless, its overall financial strength is impressive, with a GuruFocus rating of 8 out of 10, indicating a strong balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with a history of consistent profitability, is generally less risky. NICE has maintained profitability for the last decade, with a commendable operating margin of 16.57%, ranking well within its industry. GuruFocus assigns a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 to NICE, reinforcing its strong position.

When it comes to growth, NICE's 3-year average revenue growth rate surpasses more than half of its industry peers, although its EBITDA growth rate is relatively average. Growth is a pivotal valuation factor, as it is closely correlated with the long-term stock performance of a company.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another method to assess profitability. If ROIC exceeds WACC, it suggests that the company is generating value for shareholders. NICE's ROIC of 9.51 is just above its WACC of 9.33, indicating a value-creating operation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NICE Ltd (NICE, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company boasts a strong financial condition and robust profitability. However, its growth ranks average compared to other companies in the Software industry. To gain deeper insights into NICE's financials, interested parties can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

