Unveiling Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Assessing the Market Value of Alibaba Group Holding in a Volatile Market

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Recent market fluctuations have seen Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA, Financial) experience a significant daily loss of -9.14%, alongside a 3-month decline of -11.19%. Despite these market jitters, the company has maintained an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.62. A critical question arises for investors: is Alibaba Group Holding significantly undervalued? This article delves into a comprehensive valuation analysis to uncover the answer, inviting readers to explore the intricate details of Alibaba Group Holding's financial landscape.

Company Introduction

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA, Financial) stands as the world's largest online and mobile commerce entity by gross merchandise volume, boasting a diverse portfolio that includes China's leading online marketplaces Taobao and Tmall. With a revenue breakdown heavily weighted towards its China commerce retail division, Alibaba Group Holding's financial performance is a critical indicator of its market valuation. The juxtaposition of the company's stock price against the GF Value—an estimate of fair value—offers a gateway to understanding the company's intrinsic worth.

1725323307143720960.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation metric that encapsulates the intrinsic value of a stock, factoring in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment for past performance and growth, and projections of future business operations. Alibaba Group Holding (BABA, Financial) is currently positioned as significantly undervalued according to the GF Value, with a market cap of $201.50 billion and a stock price of $79.11, well below the GF Value of $123.86. This disparity suggests a potential for higher long-term returns, based on the premise that the stock will gravitate towards its fair value over time.

1725323288403570688.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is paramount to avoid capital loss. Alibaba Group Holding's cash-to-debt ratio of 3.29 outperforms 80.81% of its industry peers, reflecting a robust financial standing. With a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, the company's balance sheet is deemed fair, indicating a sound position for potential investment.

1725323325497995264.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a hallmark of a less risky investment, and Alibaba Group Holding's decade-long profitability streak is a testament to its financial health. With an impressive operating margin of 13.62%, the company stands well above the majority of its industry counterparts. A strong profitability rank of 9 out of 10 reinforces Alibaba Group Holding's allure for investors.

However, growth is equally crucial for valuation. Alibaba Group Holding's average annual revenue growth rate of 20.6% is commendable, yet its 3-year average EBITDA growth has been less stellar. This mixed growth performance warrants careful consideration when evaluating the company's long-term value creation potential.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is a robust measure of profitability. Alibaba Group Holding's ROIC of 8.67 surpasses its WACC of 7.59, indicating the company's effective capital allocation and value creation for shareholders.

1725323343936155648.png

Conclusion

In summary, Alibaba Group Holding (BABA, Financial) presents as significantly undervalued in the current market. The company's financial condition is stable, and its profitability is robust, although its growth metrics present a more nuanced picture. For a deeper dive into Alibaba Group Holding's financials, investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, be sure to visit GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.