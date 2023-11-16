Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS) Reports Significant Turnaround with Profitable FY 2023

GEOS Shifts from Net Loss to Profit, Recording Highest Revenue Since 2014

35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS) announces a net income of $12.2 million for fiscal year 2023, a stark contrast to the previous year's net loss.
  • Revenue for FY 2023 reached $124.5 million, marking the highest since 2014, driven by increased rentals and product demand.
  • Fourth quarter results also positive with $29.3 million in revenue and $4.4 million net income.
Article's Main Image

On November 16, 2023, Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS, Financial) released its 8-K filing, revealing a significant financial turnaround for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net income of $12.2 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, a substantial improvement from the net loss of $22.9 million, or ($1.76) per diluted share, in the previous year. Total revenue for the year was $124.5 million, the highest since 2014, and a considerable increase from $89.3 million in the prior year.

Financial Performance Highlights

For the fourth quarter of 2023, GEOS reported revenue of $29.3 million and net income of $4.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share. This performance marks a positive shift from the fourth quarter of the previous year, which saw revenue of $25.9 million and a net loss of $8.0 million, or ($0.62) per diluted share.

Management's Commentary

"We’re incredibly pleased to announce yet another quarter of positive earnings to our shareholders... Our improved performance is the result of accelerated efforts by our dedicated employees in reducing costs and streamlining operations, as well as better market conditions for our products in both the Oil and Gas and Adjacent Markets segments," said Walter R. (“Rick”) Wheeler, President and CEO of GEOS.

Segment Performance

The Oil and Gas Markets segment saw a 20% increase in revenue for the quarter and a significant jump for the fiscal year, totaling $74.0 million. The Adjacent Markets segment also set a new record with $49.0 million in annual revenue, a 25% increase over the previous year. The Emerging Markets segment, although smaller, showed promise with a $1.2 million contribution to the full-year revenue and a backlog of approximately $2.0 million expected to be recognized in fiscal year 2024.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

GEOS ended the fiscal year with $33.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and an additional borrowing availability of $13.1 million under an unused bank credit agreement, bringing total liquidity to $46.8 million. The company also reported an increase in stockholder equity by more than $11 million.

Looking Forward

"As our new fiscal year begins, we’re enthusiastic about the plans we have in motion to continue our profitability... We believe our strong balance sheet and technological leadership will be pivotal to our success in fiscal year 2024," Wheeler expressed optimistically.

Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS, Financial) is poised to continue leveraging its strong financial position and market-leading technologies to drive growth in the coming fiscal year, despite the potential for variability in seismic industry contracts.

Conference Call and Additional Information

GEOS will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on November 17, 2023. Details for accessing the call and a replay are available through the Investor Relations tab of the company's website at www.geospace.com.

For a detailed breakdown of GEOS's financials, including income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements, interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Geospace Technologies Corp for further details.

