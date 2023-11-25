Amidst the daily fluctuations of the stock market, The Mosaic Co (MOS, Financial) experienced a slight dip of -1.71% in its stock price. Over the last three months, the company has seen a decline of -7.52%. However, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.9, investors are prompted to consider whether The Mosaic Co (MOS) is significantly undervalued. This analysis delves into the company's valuation, aiming to provide a clear answer to this pertinent question.

Company Introduction

Established in 2004 from the merger of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, The Mosaic Co is a leading producer of essential crop nutrients phosphate and potash. With a diverse portfolio of mines across North and South America, The Mosaic Co is instrumental in the agricultural sector. Currently, The Mosaic Co's stock price stands at $36.15, with a market capitalization of $11.80 billion. When juxtaposed with the GuruFocus Fair Value (GF Value) of $52.63, it suggests that the stock might be significantly undervalued, offering a potentially lucrative opportunity for investors.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that assesses the intrinsic value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The Mosaic Co (MOS, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued according to this measure. With the stock's current price substantially below the GF Value Line, it indicates that The Mosaic Co's stock might offer higher future returns relative to its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to mitigate the risk of capital loss. The Mosaic Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15 places it in a less favorable position than many of its peers within the Agriculture industry. Despite this, The Mosaic Co's financial strength is rated a fair 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating a balanced financial standing.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies are generally safer investment bets, particularly those with a history of consistent earnings. The Mosaic Co has maintained profitability for 8 out of the last 10 years, with a robust operating margin of 11.71%, outperforming 69.01% of its industry counterparts. Furthermore, The Mosaic Co's profitability rank is a strong 8 out of 10. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which is concerning when compared to other companies in the Agriculture industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can reveal its efficiency in generating cash flow relative to the capital invested. The Mosaic Co's ROIC over the past year was 6.62, which is lower than its WACC of 9.73, indicating that the company may not be creating value for shareholders as effectively as it could.

Conclusion

Overall, The Mosaic Co (MOS, Financial) presents itself as a significantly undervalued stock opportunity. While the company's financial health is deemed fair and its profitability strong, its growth ranks poorly within the Agriculture industry. Investors interested in a deeper understanding of The Mosaic Co's financials can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

