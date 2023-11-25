Unveiling The Mosaic Co (MOS)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Amidst the daily fluctuations of the stock market, The Mosaic Co (MOS, Financial) experienced a slight dip of -1.71% in its stock price. Over the last three months, the company has seen a decline of -7.52%. However, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.9, investors are prompted to consider whether The Mosaic Co (MOS) is significantly undervalued. This analysis delves into the company's valuation, aiming to provide a clear answer to this pertinent question.

Company Introduction

Established in 2004 from the merger of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, The Mosaic Co is a leading producer of essential crop nutrients phosphate and potash. With a diverse portfolio of mines across North and South America, The Mosaic Co is instrumental in the agricultural sector. Currently, The Mosaic Co's stock price stands at $36.15, with a market capitalization of $11.80 billion. When juxtaposed with the GuruFocus Fair Value (GF Value) of $52.63, it suggests that the stock might be significantly undervalued, offering a potentially lucrative opportunity for investors.

1725677123873599488.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that assesses the intrinsic value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The Mosaic Co (MOS, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued according to this measure. With the stock's current price substantially below the GF Value Line, it indicates that The Mosaic Co's stock might offer higher future returns relative to its business growth.

1725677102688169984.png

Financial Strength

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to mitigate the risk of capital loss. The Mosaic Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15 places it in a less favorable position than many of its peers within the Agriculture industry. Despite this, The Mosaic Co's financial strength is rated a fair 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating a balanced financial standing.

1725677148213145600.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies are generally safer investment bets, particularly those with a history of consistent earnings. The Mosaic Co has maintained profitability for 8 out of the last 10 years, with a robust operating margin of 11.71%, outperforming 69.01% of its industry counterparts. Furthermore, The Mosaic Co's profitability rank is a strong 8 out of 10. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which is concerning when compared to other companies in the Agriculture industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can reveal its efficiency in generating cash flow relative to the capital invested. The Mosaic Co's ROIC over the past year was 6.62, which is lower than its WACC of 9.73, indicating that the company may not be creating value for shareholders as effectively as it could.

1725677165686616064.png

Conclusion

Overall, The Mosaic Co (MOS, Financial) presents itself as a significantly undervalued stock opportunity. While the company's financial health is deemed fair and its profitability strong, its growth ranks poorly within the Agriculture industry. Investors interested in a deeper understanding of The Mosaic Co's financials can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns with lower risk, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.