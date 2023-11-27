What's Driving NeoGenomics Inc's Surprising 42% Stock Rally?

NeoGenomics Inc (NEO, Financial) has experienced a significant fluctuation in its stock price over recent periods. The company's market capitalization stands at $2.47 billion, with the current stock price at $19.41. Over the past week, the stock has seen a remarkable 23.16% gain. However, looking at a broader timeframe, NEO has suffered a 42.09% loss over the past three months. According to GF Value, the stock is currently fairly valued at $19.39, a stark contrast to its past GF Value of $36.85, which suggested it was a possible value trap and warranted caution.

NeoGenomics Inc, operating within the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, is a specialized lab network focusing on cancer genetics testing services. The company's operations are divided into Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments, providing a range of testing services including Cytogenetics, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization, and Molecular testing. The majority of NeoGenomics' revenue is generated from its Clinical Services. 1726604840680878080.png

NeoGenomics' Profitability Rank is currently at 5/10. The company's operating margin is at -17.60%, which is better than 42.11% of 228 companies in the same industry. Its ROE stands at -9.85%, ROA at -5.61%, and ROIC at -7.22%, each outperforming a significant portion of their peers. Over the past decade, NeoGenomics has managed to achieve profitability in 5 years, which is better than 41.45% of 152 companies in the industry. 1726604860410884096.png

The company's Growth Rank is 4/10. NeoGenomics has a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 1.30% and a 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 7.10%, each surpassing a fair number of competitors within the industry. These figures indicate a steady, albeit modest, growth trajectory for the company. 1726604878840655872.png

Among the notable shareholders of NeoGenomics, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) holds 596,742 shares, representing a 0.47% share percentage. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 447,972 shares, equating to a 0.35% share percentage, and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 223,100 shares, or 0.18% of the company. These prominent investors' stakes in NEO highlight their belief in the company's potential and strategic direction.

When compared to its competitors, NeoGenomics holds a competitive market position. RadNet Inc (RDNT, Financial) has a market cap of $2.18 billion, Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN, Financial) at $1.6 billion, and OPKO Health Inc (OPK, Financial) at $1.11 billion. NEO's market cap of $2.47 billion places it at the forefront of its closest competitors, suggesting a strong market presence within the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry.

In summary, NeoGenomics Inc's recent stock performance has been a mixed bag, with a significant gain over the past week but a notable loss over the past three months. The company is currently valued as fairly valued according to GF Value, which is a positive sign for investors considering the stock's previous valuation as a possible value trap. NeoGenomics' profitability metrics, while negative, are competitive within the industry, and its growth rates, though modest, are stable. The company's shareholder base includes respected investors, and its market cap positions it well among its peers. As the company continues to navigate the dynamic medical diagnostics landscape, investors will be watching closely to see if its strategic initiatives can translate into sustained growth and profitability.

