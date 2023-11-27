Intel's 2022 was marked by significant challenges, including an uncertain macroeconomic environment characterized by slowing consumer demand, persistent inflation, and higher interest rates. The company's Consumer Computing Group (CCG) and Data Center and AI Group (DCAI) experienced revenue declines, while the Network and Edge Group (NEX) saw an increase in revenue. Despite these headwinds, Intel continued to invest heavily in research and development (R&D) and capital expenditures to support its IDM 2.0 strategy.

Intel's commitment to delivering leadership products remained steadfast, with several key milestones achieved in its product roadmap. The company launched the 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors, introduced the Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series, and began high-volume manufacturing of Sapphire Rapids, Raptor Lake, and Ponte Vecchio. These efforts underscore Intel's focus on developing and offering leading products that enable a future of ubiquitous computing power and data access.

Investments in at-scale manufacturing were a cornerstone of Intel's strategy in 2022. The company broke ground on new chip factories in Ohio and announced plans to invest significantly in the European Union's semiconductor value chain. Additionally, Intel entered into a partnership with Brookfield Asset Management to create financial flexibility and accelerate its manufacturing strategy.

Intel also took steps to strengthen its focus on core business operations. The company reorganized its business units to improve execution and innovation, implemented cost-cutting measures, and completed the IPO of Mobileye. These actions were part of Intel's broader strategy to capture long-term growth in both traditional and emerging markets.

Intel's commitment to positive global impact was evident in its pledge to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its global operations by 2040. The company also focused on increasing the energy efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint of its products and platforms.

Looking ahead, Intel's strategy is centered on four key themes: product leadership, open platforms, manufacturing at scale, and its people. The company aims to lead in compute with Intel x86 and xPU, deliver open software and hardware platforms, invest in manufacturing capacity, and harness the power of its workforce to drive innovation and growth.

In conclusion, Intel's 2022 was a year of strategic execution amidst market headwinds. The company navigated challenges while laying the groundwork for future success through investments in technology, manufacturing, and its people. Intel remains committed to its long-term financial model and strategy, with a focus on driving world-class product cost and operational efficiency.

